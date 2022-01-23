Charros wins the title in the Mexican Pacific League and avoids the three-time Tomateros championship

GUADALAJARA — The Charros de Jalisco hit 14 hits this Saturday and with great work by pitcher Brennan Bernardino they beat the Tomateros de Culiacán 8-1 to win the title of the Mexican Pacific Baseball League.

The Charros won the final 4-3, reigning in the first, second, fifth and seventh games. With that they signed their pass to the Caribbean Series.

In their stadium, the Charros took a three-run lead in the second inning, hitting a single by Christian Villanueva with RBI doubles by Amadeo Zazueta, Fernando Flores and José Juan Aguilar, all off starting pitcher Manny Barreda.

In the fourth act, the Jalisco team returned to the attack and expelled Barreda from the mound, combining a walk to Agustín Murillo with singles by Amadeo Zazueta and Fernando Flores, the latter to push the 4-0.

Esteban Quiroz produced the fifth run with a hit off reliever Oliver Pérez and the other two were driven in by singles by Japhet Amador and Cuban Dariel Álvarez, off pitcher Aldo Montes.

Left-handed pitcher Brennan Bernardino posted six zeros on the Tomateros, who shook off the shutout in the seventh with a home run by Joey Meneses, which made the game 7-1.

In the eighth inning, the Charros closed the account with a run, armed with a double by Fernando Flores and an RBI single by José Juan Aguilar, who led the winners’ attack, going 3-4 with two RBIs.

The victory went to Bernardino, with one run and four hits allowed in eight innings, in which he struck out four opponents, and Manny Barrera charged with the setback.

Los Charros will represent Mexico in the Dominican Republic Caribbean Series, from January 28 to February 3, against the champions of Puerto Rico (Criollos de Caguas), Colombia (Caimanes de Barranquilla), Panama (Astronautas de los Santos), Dominican Republic and Venezuela.