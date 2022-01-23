Casio’s new keyboard can sing any letter

Just because you can play an instrument doesn’t necessarily mean you have a great singing voice. For musicians with vocal difficulties, Casio’s latest digital keyboard features a built-in vocal synthesizer. Basically, a musician can play a voice the same way they would play notes.

The Casio CT-S1000V is definitely not the first digital keyboard that lets you incorporate voices into a performance. For decades, sampling keyboards have allowed musicians to record sounds and even short snippets of vocals that can be triggered or played at different pitches and with various effects applied using the piano keys. They were an especially popular way for kids to annoy friends and family in the late ’80s, when the technology was included in many of Casio’s inexpensive consumer-grade keyboards.

The CT-S1000V is also not the first keyboard to include vocal synthesis capabilities. Competitors like Yamaha released products like Vocaloid Keytar a few years ago, but with limited capabilities and availability outside of Japan. The Casio CT-S1000V will not only be more available, but will also support vocal performance in Japanese or English.

Screenshot : Cassius

Because the CT-S1000V lacks an alphanumeric keyboard and relies on a low-resolution monochrome LCD screen to make configuration adjustments to the device, entering custom letters on the keyboard is done through a phone app where the text can be written or pasted. Once the letter is entered, the app automatically breaks the words into playable syllables and allows users to modify the pronunciations to get the desired sound. Although the keyboard includes Bluetooth, it’s reserved for MIDI functions, so syncing the lyrics from the mobile app to the CT-S1000V requires a physical USB cable connection between the two devices, an odd choice.

The keyboard comes pre-installed with 100 of these “Lyric Tones” based on phrases from popular songs with room to transfer an additional 50 custom creations from the lyrics app, but the original 100 can also be overwritten when space runs out. Lyrics can be played automatically based on a specific rhythm as keys are pressed (each key defines the pitch of the lyrics sung) or one syllable at a time for a more nuanced performance with or without legato (a term used for describe direct note-to-note transitions without any silence in between). Users can also choose from 22 different types of vocalists that include everything from robot-like talk boxes to large choirs and hushed whispers.

Image : Cassius

The CT-S1000V is also a very capable digital piano featuring 800 different playable sounds covering “every instrument category”, 243 built-in rhythms for solo musicians who want musical accompaniment, and 50 user-programmable rhythms. It also includes sampling capabilities with the ability to record up to ten seconds of “high-quality audio” or multiple three-second samples to create drum beats via a 1.8-inch stereo input jack. The keyboard is also fully MIDI compatible and can be connected (via cable or Bluetooth) to a computer or mobile device to expand its performance capabilities and has a built-in MIDI recorder with enough capacity to store multiple song performances.

More details on the CT-S1000V are now available on the casio website, where the keyboard can be Reserve for $680. For musicians who don’t need the vocal synthesis feature, Casio is also releasing a slightly cheaper version, the $500 CT-S500, which can also run on six AA batteries for musicians who want the freedom of performance. of a keytar and not to mention a 10-pound keyboard hanging from a strap over your shoulder.