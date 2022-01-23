Carlos Rodríguez, figure of Cruz Azul; Luis Romo remained missing

Carlos Rodríguez collaborated with an assist; Luis Romo participated in discreet 65 minutes of play

One of the most striking movements so far in the winter market is the exchange between Monterrey and Cruz Azul, starring Carlos Rodríguez and Luis Romo, players who met tonight on the BBVA pitch on the third day of Clausura 2022. However, the performance of both was contrasting, as ‘Charly’ contributed with an assist; while Romo was not very participative in Rayados’ 2-2 draw against the Machine.

Rodríguez returned to the stadium that until a few weeks ago was his home. With just 30 minutes on the BBVA pitch, but dressed in the Cruz Azul shirt, ‘Charly’ had a great technical flash to leave Uriel Antuna alone against Esteban Andrada, an action that earned the first goal for the Machine.

Carlos Rodriguez imago7

Before 1-0, Rodríguez was very participative, because the Cruz Azul soccer players were looking for him to be able to clean the exit of the visiting club; while Romo had the ball a few times in the boots, but he appeared in a large part of the field of play, even, on several occasions he stepped on the cement area to accompany Rogelio Funes Mori, but he did not have the ball to finish off Jesús Corona’s goal.

Both footballers fulfilled their duties of pressuring the rival team out, in addition to seeking to be pass options. However, Rodríguez, due to his position, was involved in everything up front and Romo did it, most of the time, in the area of ​​the right wing.

With 2-0 on the scoreboard, Romo came out of change at 65 minutes of play, moment in which Javier Aguirre replaced him with Vincent Janssen.

On the other hand, Rodríguez remained on the court until 77 minutes, as Juan Reynoso changed him for Luis Ángel Mendoza.

Already without the two players on the field of play, Monterrey became a more dangerous team and Cruz Azul had a hard time keeping the ball in the midfield, even the Rayados managed to make two goals in added time to leave the 2-2 on the final score.