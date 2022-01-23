Cancer: these are the vitamins you should consume to prevent it

Cancer occurs when abnormal cells multiply rapidly and spread beyond their usual limits, invading adjacent parts of the body and spreading to organs. This disease is one of the main causes of death in the world, therefore to avoid it or reduce the risks of suffering from it, specialists suggest consuming some vitamins that you can find in food.

Is that good eating habits and constant physical activity will be the body’s weapons to prevent Cancer, added to the consumption of vitamins specific. Consequently, so that malignant tumors do not appear in the body, one of the main tools to implement will be to lead a healthy life. Consequently, we will teach you what the essential nutrients are.

The first of the vitamins to incorporate is vitamin D, according to different investigations linked to the prevention of Cancer. This e can be acquired through sun exposure, although it is vital to note that sunscreen should be used to avoid causing skin cancer. As for the food With this nutrient we can highlight fish, low-fat milk, orange juice, cheese, egg yolk and some cereals.

The vitamins A, C and E will also be essential as they contain antioxidants, which are responsible for eliminating harmful free radicals. At this point it is essential to clarify that if this chemical species is at a high level it will damage the cellular components, the membrane and the DNA.

Photo: Pixabay

Finally, the vitamins will be complemented with omega 3 fatty acids, a polyunsaturated fat essential to guarantee good health and, in this case, reduce the risk of suffering from Cancer. This lipid helps strengthen neurons and the body itself, in addition to influencing the functioning of the heart and strengthening it to prevent a stroke. Omega 3 can be found in food such as olive oil and avocados.