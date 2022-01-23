Camila Cabello’s first (and horrible) experience with sports

Camila Cabello has been very exposed in relation to her figure in recent months, due to a photograph that was leaked while she was running on the streets of Los Angeles. From that moment on, the singer has chosen to defend real bodies and dismiss the stigma of bodies without imperfections. The singer maintains a very healthy lifestyle and keeps fit with the help of Jenna Willis, a famous celebrity trainer.

However, the lifestyle of the former member of “Fifth Harmony” was not always so healthy, since at the beginning of her artistic career she did not exercise or eat well. In an interview with ‘Pressparty’ in 2015, Cabello told how her experience was practicing sports for the first time. “They brought in a fitness instructor to get us all fit and healthy, and the first time… I remember the first 20 minutes because I had never exercised before in my life and I literally threw up,” he said. The artist acknowledged that she was not in shape at all at that time and her body could not withstand the intensity of the training, but little by little she improved until she was totally healthy.

The artist also commented in an interview for ‘BBC Radio’ that she significantly improved her eating habits thanks to the help of her ex-boyfriend, singer Shawn Mendes. “Shawn has influenced me to be healthier (…) I was not healthy at all before. I never ate vegetables before. Like easy vegetables like chilled cucumbers or carrots with Caesar, which I wouldn’t call hard vegetables.”

Currently, the singer likes to go hiking, paddle surfing and running, activities that she alternates with her routines in the gym. His body looks amazing, but there are people who still do not realize that not all figures have the same proportions. For this reason, the interpreter of “Don’t Go Yet” told in an interview for the program “The Late Late Show” with James Corden, how she used the Tik Tok platform to explain everything she felt after being criticized for her body. The singer told the presenter the following: “I feel much safer now, honestly, after posting that video because I feel like I controlled the narrative,” she explained. “It reminded me that being at war with your body is so last season, I am grateful for this body that allows me to do what I need to do. We are real women with real curves, cellulite, stretch marks, and body fat. And we have to acknowledge that.”

Despite the harsh criticism, the singer does not miss any opportunity to show off her beautiful figure in a bikini. Camila traveled to the Caribbean to enjoy the new year and posted several photos on her Instagram account while enjoying the paradisiacal beaches of the Dominican Republic wearing a small black bikini. Her fans reacted immediately and expressed through the comments how beautiful her figure looks: “Uhmmmm BODY”, “You are shining”, were some of the messages of love that the singer received in her publication.