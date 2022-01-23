Camila Cabello no longer shares her bed with Shawn Mendes, but shows that she does not sleep alone | Big Bang

In the last days, Camila Hair She has been alternating the photographs in a bikini with others in which she cannot be seen warmer. It is what has not stop still, that life leads you to experience many changes. What is clear is that he has decided to retire to find peace with his family.

Although if there has been an important change in his life in recent times, it has been his break with Shawn Mendez. They seemed like a solid and unbreakable couple, but you should never trust each other. The singers ended up announcing their breakup and although lately there are rumors of a possible reconciliation, nothing is confirmed.

In principle, now everyone follows their path and Camila Cabello’s has a lot of retirement. She no longer shares her bed with the Canadian, but that doesn’t mean she sleeps alone.

camilla’s company

He has shared an image that makes it clear to us that few more fit between his sheets. He already shares them with three of his dogs that are not exactly small. It is clear that he has little room to move much.

In comments, more than one has expressed his desire to be a dog to be in that position. But no, at the moment she sleeps only with her family. She has taken refuge at home with her pillars It’s not just their dogs.

It’s not the first time we’ve seen something like this. In her day, the actress Anna Fernandez He also shared a similar image with his tekel in bed.

He has also shared a video of his grandmother that shows us that swag runs in his family. A family reunion with a lot of party and a lot of naturalness.

“Aguaaa”, he commented Alejandro Sanz when viewing the images. his girl, Rachel Valdes, has chosen to share a series of emoticons: “❤️🇨🇺🔥”. “👏👏👏🔥🔥❤️❤️ the best you Abu…”, he adds Noel Schajris.

The truth is that it is contagious.