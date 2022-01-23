Buy 2 lemons and get a free quarter of carnitas, the offer of a taqueria

During the beginning of 2022 we have witnessed a significant increase in the price of a kilo of lemon, which reaches up to 80 pesos. According to experts, the rise is mainly due to scarcity, a shortage in production due to climate change. And not only consumers are suffering the consequences, but also various businesses, including tacos. So creativity very much in the style of Mexico It has not been long in coming and a taco maker from Hidalgo, whose business is called “Don Nacho” implemented an ingenious strategy.

Is offer consists in that, in the purchase of 2 lemons, for 70 pesos, you take free a quart of carnitas with vegetables and sauce.

In the publication of his social networks, posted: “Take advantage of this super offer that Chicharrón & Carnitas Don Nacho brings to you 100% real, not feik”.

In addition, he shared that this would be valid until the lemon price drop.



Photo: Facebook Chicharrón & Carnitas Don Nacho

Undoubtedly, a good marketing strategy to recover from the rise in the price of lemon, since consuming it is currently considered a luxury.

Taco Shop Hours

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Direction

The taqueria It is located on Pensador Mexicano street corner with María del Carmen. North Central Colony, Actopan, gentleman.



Photo: Facebook Chicharrón & Carnitas Don Nacho

And, for customers who do not want to go out and prefer to receive their food at the door of their home, the place has home delivery, you just have to contact the following number 771-748-0687.

“Don Nacho” Menu

The taqueria is characterized by selling handcrafted 100% pork products, such as longaniza, pork rinds, carnitas, tierritas and butter, whether you taste it by the taco or by the kilo.

“Don Nacho” has known how to pamper its consumers since its inauguration, since over time it has been in charge of holding raffles, tasting its products, granting calendars or ecological bags on special dates and celebrating with promotions that include gift products. , as in the case of mother’s or father’s day.

As if that were not enough, it also has an altruistic side, since a few months ago it served as a collection center, an action really worth admiring.

The rise in the price of lemon

As we mentioned before, the production of the lemon is in shortage. This product is part of the basic basket and has risen to historical highs, which has affected the economy of Mexican families.

According to information from the price portal of the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco), the kilo of lemon colima should be sold at 79.90 pesos in the Mexico City Y Metropolitan area, Meanwhile he lemon Persian up to 69 pesos per kilo. However, some users of social networks reported the price per kilo up to 100 pesos in some markets of the Mexico City.

The months from January to May are the ones with the lowest production, adding climate change, which causes its price to rise, but it is expected that it will slowly drop in the coming weeks and by Easter its cost will have decreased considerably.

Also read: How to keep tortillas longer

Receive Hello Weekend every Friday, our newsletter with the latest in gastronomy, travel, technology, cars, fashion and beauty. Subscribe here: https://www.eluniversal.com.mx/mi-cuenta