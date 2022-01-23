Britney Spears and Jamie Lynn Spears continue to feud

In recent weeks, Britney Spears and her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, have drawn the attention of the audience with a fight that seems to have no end.

The interpreter of “Toxic” threatened to sue her for using her name to promote her book titled “Things I should have said” (Things I should have said).

However, the differences between the sisters go back much further. It has even been revealed that Jamie wasn’t too happy that her father’s controversial guardianship of Britney’s life was coming to an end.

Through her social networks, the pop princess assured that her sister was one of the people who betrayed her during the traumatic guardianship by supporting her father in all decisions to benefit financially.

Britney’s ex-manager, Sam Lufti, revealed through his Twitter account that Jamie Lynn supported her sister for a short time as she later became partial to her father.

The artist’s representative from 2007 to 2008 has repeatedly shown his support for the singer. Even through her social networks, she shared several audios in which Britney expressed her desire to end the guardianship that took more than a decade of her life.

In addition, the interpreter of “Crazy” denounced at that time that her father had threatened her not to let her see her children anymore.

Hi, I’m Britney Spears. It’s Sunday the 18th. I just want you to know that I want out of this conservatorship. My guardian has blackmailed me with visits to my babies. I am confined, restricted and stripped of my civil rights. And I demand that the state of California review this case because I feel it is illegal. Goodbye, ”said the singer in the audio shared by Lufti.

With the recent release of Jamie Lynn’s book in which she mentions the controversial relationship she has had with her sister, Britney threatened to sue her for taking advantage of her name and for including “misleading or scandalous statements,” said Mathew Rosengart, the attorney for the singer.

“We are writing to you with some misgivings because the last thing Britney wants is to draw more attention to your ill-timed book and its misleading or outrageous claims about her. Even though Britney hasn’t read or intends to read your book, she and millions of her fans have been shocked to see how you’ve exploited her for financial gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she,” says the letter sent by Britney’s lawyer a day before the release of the book “Things I Should Have Said”.

