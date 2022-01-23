Billie Eilish to premiere new songs at Amazon Prime concert

billie eilish will present the songs from his long-awaited second album, Happier Than Ever, in a digital concert that amazon organized to celebrate the prime-day and it will be broadcast all over the world. Until now the American singer has only presented “YourPower” Y “LostCause”, two songs that move away from the electronics of their debut and opt for more organic sounds.

HER and Kid Cudi will share with billie eilish a musical event organized by the e-commerce giant for its sale day known as prime-day, which celebrates the company’s anniversary.

It will be the first contact with the Angelina artist’s new musical project, which will be published on July 30 and will take over from When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?, With which won the Grammy for Album of the Year.

When is the Amazon Prime concert?

The Prime Day Show will be available on the platform at starting June 17. This Tuesday the trailer for the immersive musical show was released, which will be divided into three parts, each one starring Billie Eilish, HER and Kid Cudi.

​At this stage, Billie Eilish has cultivated a retro aesthetic that will also dress her first concert, inspired by paris late nineteenth century, as detailed in a statement.

There is much expectation to know the steps that the young artist will take, who at the 2020 Grammy Awards made history by winning the four most important categories of these awards at the age of 18: best new artist, album of the year, song of the year and record of the year.

For its part, HER., that in the last grammys took the award for Best Song of the Year for “I Can’t Breathe”will present his new album Back of My Mind with a concert that commemorates the Dunbar Hotel, where Afro-American music figures such as Duke Ellington and Billie Holiday.

Finally the rapper Kid Cudi will play along with International Space Orchestra, the world’s first orchestra composed of space scientists from NASA Ames Research Center, the SETI Institute and the International Space University.

