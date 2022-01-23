Billie Eilish mocked this line from ‘Happier Than Ever’ even before her album came out

Billie Eilish poked fun at more than just her blonde hair on Instagram. Here’s what we know about the March 2021 “Happier Than Ever” secret reference.

Billie Eilish ushered in her ‘Happier Than Ever’ era on Instagram

Billie Eilish Attends Variety’s Hitmakers Brunch Presented By Peacock And Girls5eva | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Variety

Eilish was known for her dark personality and her iconic black and green hair. All that changed when the singer announced that she would be releasing another album in 2021, this one titled Happier than ever, and dyed her hair a different color.

Eilish kept her blonde locks a secret from fans even after she dyed them. Sporting a black and green “Billie Eilish” wig in public, fans only confirmed that this artist was in a new era thanks to her Instagram post.

In a short video, Eilish flipped her hair to reveal layers of yellow hues, with the caption “did you guess right?” The clip garnered over 45 million views in a matter of weeks, with fans commenting on their excitement for the new music and this new look. However, this wouldn’t be the only time Eilish offered a glimpse of her. Happier than ever it was.

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/5GJWxDKyk3A?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Billie Eilish posted some of the lyrics to ‘Happier Than Ever’ ahead of her album debut

In March 2021, Eilish gave her first look at her upcoming album. That’s thanks to her Instagram account and a cryptic post. The image showed Eilish with her blonde hair and various necklaces. She captioned it, “leave me alone.”

Although fans didn’t know it at the time, “leave me alone” became one of the most well-known lyrics on Eilish’s album. Happier than ever. Initially released in July 2021, the song “Happier Than Ever” features the lyrics “make all my moments yours, just leave me alone.”

Eilish posted another Happier than ever progress on Instagram. six days before Happier than ever premiere, “Therefore I Am” shared an image of the track list.

A day before the release of the “Happier Than Ever” music video, Eilish posted a clip from the official video. Of course, the artist has already released songs like “Your Power” and “My Future” on most major streaming platforms.

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/PebrOQm_SZQ?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Billie Eilish earned multiple Grammy nominations for ‘Happier Than Ever’

After the success of When we all fall asleep, where do we go?, Eilish earned several Grammy nominations for Happier than ever. That includes the nomination for Album of the Year. When Happier than ever Released for the first time, Eilish shared how sentimental this production was for her and her brother/co-writer.

“This was the most fulfilling, satisfying and profound experience I have ever had with my music. I think Finneas and I were on cloud 9 making this album,” Eilish wrote on Instagram. “I love every song on this project so much that it literally scares me to think about putting it out into the world for anyone to hear.”

“I feel like crying,” he continued. “I grew a lot in the process of making this album and experienced a lot of self-realization and self-reflection. I wish I could go back and do this album again because it was some of the best nights of my life.”

RELATED: Billie Eilish isn’t the only Grammy Award-winning artist with a live concert experience on Disney+