Billie Eilish acknowledges that she hated the process of creating her first album | Music

When Billie Eilish’s music hit the top of the charts, everyone wondered what was the secret of a young woman, who was then 18 years old, to be placed on top. with hardly any means to create their debut album. It was clear: the singer was born to succeed and that was the year and the album we were waiting for.

Billie managed to easily place herself among the top performers and did so alongside her brother, Finneas O’Connell. With him, he locked up his room-studio and created the 14 songs that make up When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, leaving as a result one of the most listened to albums of the year, mainly because of its song BadGuy.

So far, all enviable, but was she really happy with the recognition she had gotten with her debut? It has been the artist herself who has answered this question through an interview conducted for the magazine rolling stone And the news is not good: for Billie, recording the album was a real ordeal.

“I hated every second of the process. I hated writing, recording… I had a really bad time. I would have done anything else,” he says, while acknowledging that there was a time when he thought about throwing in the towel: “I remember thinking that there was no other way for me to release a new album after that. Absolutely”.

The truth is that the words of the singer are surprising, who has very little left to release her next job, Happier Than Ever, whose scheduled departure date is July 30. However, in that intervention Billie has recognized that the process of creating this latest project has been very different from the previous one. “No one has anything to say anymore. It’s literally me and Finneas… Nobody else”, he assured.

In addition to the new method that has been carried out, the author of Bury A Friend He has shown a great change in his image and style. This materialized especially as a result of the publication of a photo session for Vogue magazine in which she appeared very different from how she had previously presented herself. Instead of her usual baggy clothes and bicolor hair, she chose to pose in lingerie. turned into a pin-up girl.

According to that, she also wanted to speak in the interview, since she has assured that she felt very upset when she received an avalanche of criticism for making that decision. “I saw a photo of me on the cover of Vogue from a couple of years ago in huge clothes, along with a picture of the new cover. The legend said something like: ‘That’s called growth’. It made me feel very bad.” has admitted.