Better to stay in the dark

yesYeah, I’ve seen it too. I mean don’t look up, the Adam McKay movie that everyone is talking about these days. It is true that the tape is a bit long, it is also true that it is weak, especially towards the middle, but except for these details it seemed brilliant to me. To my astonishment, I am discovering that I am one of the few people who has liked it.

I say ‘stupor’ because, despite the fact that I am very used to the fact that almost no one likes what I like, and everyone loves what I don’t like, in this case I did not expect to be in the minority. I didn’t expect it, first, because movies that raise a lot of dust tend to have angry supporters and angry detractors, and that helps the box office and makes more people want to go see it, if only to talk bad about them. In this case, however, if we look at the viewers’ assessment of McKay’s work, we observe a curious phenomenon. Few people give it five stars, but just as few give it one or zero. In other words, for most the verdict is neither fu nor fa, crushing mediocrity.

There is an asteroid that both NASA and the White House know will crash into Earth, but it doesn’t matter



This data seems revealing to me because the films that obtain an intermediate classification end up going unnoticed and disappear. It is early to say whether, after such an auspicious premiere, don’t look up will join the sad battalion of failed blockbusters, but if so, in my opinion it would mean that the title that McKay chose for this metaphor of our time could not be more prophetic.

He says that the idea came to him talking to a journalist friend. He told her how frustrating it was to report on climate change because, despite the fact that almost everyone recognizes that we are experiencing an emergency, nobody does anything about it. “It’s like warning that an asteroid is about to hit Earth and finding out that nobody gives a shit,” was his friend’s comment. Such is the germ of Don’t look up.

In the movie, in effect, there is an asteroid that both NASA and the White House know will crash into Earth, but it doesn’t matter. After this beginning, which can remind us of so many other (and mostly very bad) apocalyptic films, what McKay really wants to denounce begins: that nobody wants to look up. Not even the president of the United States, a Meryl Streep turned into a hilarious female image of Trump, with all her tics and even her long hair. Neither the military nor the scientists, too busy swimming and putting away their clothes; nor the journalists, who do not want such an ugly reality to spoil the Compartir of that day; nor social networks, where only the imminent divorce of two megastars matters; much less the billionaire owners of large corporations like Musk or Zuckerberg, who want to get a slice of the asteroid.

Grotesque, implausible, exaggerated and apocalyptic astrachaned? That is what those who did not like the movie argue. They also tear their clothes for the dough that Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Cate Blanchett and all the others have received. Or they laugh that all the actors have “unbelievably white” (sic) teeth. Or they denounce that it is a sexist movie because Meryl Streep’s character turns out to be corrupt and an idiot; likewise, there are those who brand her as homophobic, racist, trumpist or, on the contrary, as gaucho, anti-system, irreverent… and I won’t go on because the list is endless.

Meanwhile, seeing such a display of drawbacks and complaints from such a diverse sign, I ask myself a couple of questions. The first: if a film displeases so many antagonistic groups, could it be that it is fair-minded and denounces everything that seems absurd to it, regardless of its color, ideology or profile? And the second and more disturbing: is it not also that, as the title of the film suggests, in the face of the most pressing and real problems, instead of looking up and seeing what is coming our way, all of us – you, me and the one with the beret– do we prefer to remain in the dark?