Better to stay in the dark

yesYeah, I’ve seen it too. I mean don’t look up, the Adam McKay movie that everyone is talking about these days. It is true that the tape is a bit long, it is also true that it is weak, especially towards the middle, but except for these details it seemed brilliant to me. To my astonishment, I am discovering that I am one of the few people who has liked it.

I say ‘stupor’ because, despite the fact that I am very used to the fact that almost no one likes what I like, and everyone loves what I don’t like, in this case I did not expect to be in the minority. I didn’t expect it, first, because movies that raise a lot of dust tend to have angry supporters and angry detractors, and that helps the box office and makes more people want to go see it, if only to talk bad about them. In this case, however, if we look at the viewers’ assessment of McKay’s work, we observe a curious phenomenon. Few people give it five stars, but just as few give it one or zero. In other words, for most the verdict is neither fu nor fa, crushing mediocrity.

There is an asteroid that both NASA and the White House know will crash into Earth, but it doesn’t matter

This data seems revealing to me because the films that obtain an intermediate classification end up going unnoticed and disappear. It is early to say whether, after such an auspicious premiere, don’t look up will join the sad battalion of failed blockbusters, but if so, in my opinion it would mean that the title that McKay chose for this metaphor of our time could not be more prophetic.

