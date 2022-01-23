The relationship between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez is stronger than ever and a compromise could come soona source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight.

The insider noted that the drama of Affleck’s interview with Howard Stern It did not affect the relationship that the actor has with the singer. In December, the Batman star came under fire after appearing on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show, where he made comments about being “stuck” in his marriage to Jennifer Garner and how that contributed to his alcohol addiction.

Affleck later clarified his comments on Jimmy Kimmel Live, while the actress told the magazine People that reports that she was upset about the interview “just weren’t true.”

“Jen and Ben are doing great. Ben’s interview with Howard Stern didn’t really put too much strain on their relationship. They understand that things like this happen sometimes, and words can be misunderstood.” the source told ET about the couple.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez could get engaged soon

The source mentioned that JLo and Affleck “are madly in love”, so a compromise could come soon.

“Things between their children are pretty organic at this point. The families respect each other and get along well too, so things are good on that front. His friends think they’ll get engaged eventually and it’s just a matter of time.”added the source.

JLo talks about her future and her intentions for 2022

Lopez recently shared his intentions for 2022 and where Affleck fits in. In a video posted on her Instagram, the singer said that he’s just thinking about being really aware of what he wants his life to be. “Knowing that my thoughts create my life and keep them really positive, so I can grow and this can be my best year”he pointed.

López added that he wants to be “better than ever mentally, physically, spiritually and emotionally” to being the best mother you can be, the best partner you can be, as well as the best friend, daughter, sister, boss and person.