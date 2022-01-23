Arnold Schwarzenegger’s rep provides an update after the star was involved in a car accident

There are many Hollywood icons who are loved by their famous peers and the general public. Stars like Samuel L. Jackson, Harrison Ford and the recently deceased Betty White have reached this level of stardom. The same is true for Arnold Schwarzenegger, as the terminator The actor continues to entertain audiences through his work and his activity on social media. Many were probably sorry to hear that the star had been involved in a car accident this weekend. Fortunately, however, Schwarzenegger’s rep has provided a positive update on the actor’s status.

The accident occurred at Allenford Ave. and Sunset Blvd, during which 74-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger was driving a Yukon, according to Persons. The car eventually made contact with a red Toyota Prius, causing the SUV to roll over the vehicle before rolling over a Porsche Cayenne. Schwarzenegger’s airbags activated and, according to his spokesman, he is fine:

It’s okay, your only concern right now is for the woman who was injured.

