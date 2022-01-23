Arnold Schwarzenegger’s rep provides an update after the star was involved in a car accident

There are many Hollywood icons who are loved by their famous peers and the general public. Stars like Samuel L. Jackson, Harrison Ford and the recently deceased Betty White have reached this level of stardom. The same is true for Arnold Schwarzenegger, as the terminator The actor continues to entertain audiences through his work and his activity on social media. Many were probably sorry to hear that the star had been involved in a car accident this weekend. Fortunately, however, Schwarzenegger’s rep has provided a positive update on the actor’s status.

The accident occurred at Allenford Ave. and Sunset Blvd, during which 74-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger was driving a Yukon, according to Persons . The car eventually made contact with a red Toyota Prius, causing the SUV to roll over the vehicle before rolling over a Porsche Cayenne. Schwarzenegger’s airbags activated and, according to his spokesman, he is fine:

It’s okay, your only concern right now is for the woman who was injured.

According to the business, the woman, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital to receive treatment for her injuries. TMZ originally broke the news of the accident and reported that the woman was bleeding profusely from her head. Local police sources told the media outlet that the actor is allegedly at fault in the situation. They claim that the supply expendable items alum was turning left but apparently there was a left turn arrow that was still red. The star has reportedly not been fined.

As of this writing, no arrests have been made and authorities do not believe alcohol was a factor in the incident. TMZ also captured footage of the scene, where Arnold Schwarzenegger stood with his friend, Jake Stansfield. A source also mentioned that Schwarzenegger would like to personally check on the woman who was injured.

Arnold Schwarzenegger has been pretty busy over the last year. Recently, the actor finalized his divorce from Maria Shriver , after the two initially parted ways in 2011. The Hollywood veteran has also been finding ways to stay productive amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and one of the main ways he has done so is starting a newsletter . He has also been spending time with his family over the past year, particularly his children and grandson. The former bodybuilder has even reunion with Sylvester Stallone . It seems that one of his favorite hobbies is watching the critically acclaimed yellow stone . And like many, now he has to bear the long wait for season 5 now that the fourth is over.

But more immediately, however, you will have to attend to the details of the recent car accident. Only time will tell how the local authorities choose to handle things. And while they do, let’s hope the wound heals quickly and peacefully and that the Hollywood titan gets to see her and wish her well.