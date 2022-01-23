Ariana Grande’s new bob hair will be the most requested of the summer

Ariana Grande: her looks, her evolution and the best curiosities

Every summer, as the temperatures begin to rise, our desire to cut to the chase and make a good change of look also increases. Inspiration is not lacking, since those who ‘celebs’ have already shown that there are many ways to wear short hair with style. One of them is Laura Escanes, a true beauty icon, who doesn’t think twice when it comes to trying out new trends and who has already convinced many to switch to bob hair.

It is the most requested cut of the summer because it is comfortable, practical and looks great on all types of faces. Now It has been Ariana Grande who has opted for this hairstyle in a long version and his fans have freaked out. Look!

The singer published a video in a ‘story’ with her new look, accompanied by a fur hat, which will be a trend this fall (Rosalía and Rihanna have already worn it, so everything indicates that we will see it a lot). It is true that we have rarely seen her with her naturally curly hair, then everything indicates that she wears extensions or directly a wig. However, the idea is very ‘cool’ and could be carried out on our real hair.

Ariana Grande’s hair is constantly evolving. Her high ponytail has gone through several phases and now, apparently, it is already part of history, because lately we are seeing the singer with more discreet and mature hairstyles. Proof of this is this cool ‘lob’ with which she has surprised her fans.

Will you copy it this summer?

