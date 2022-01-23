Ariana Grande pays tribute to Manchester victims

Ariana Grande will never forget the day she and her fans were attacked at the end of one of her ‘Dangerous Woman’ tour concerts.

On May 22, 2017, a concert more of the tour’Dangerous Woman Tour’, Ariana He would never imagine that at that moment his life would change when he suffered a attempt; an explosion occurred in the concourse area of ​​the stadium Manchester Arena in Manchester, UK.

In this event there had been an attendance of around 18 thousand people, most of them children and adolescents who admired the singer and that at the end of concert they were just leaving through that hall. We sadly regret the death of 22 people in this attack.

In June 2017, Ariana Grande organized the concert ‘One Love Manchester’ uniting many artists like Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, among others; this event had as its end fundraising for the families of the victims of the attempt and had an attendance of 55 thousand people.

ARIANA GRANDE REMEMBERS THE VICTIMS OF THE MANCHESTER ATTACK

Four years have passed since that horrible event that marked the life of the singerTherefore, in addition to becoming aware, Ariana Grande also remember the victims on their Instagram Stories; with a heart made of bees and the names of those who lost their lives that terrible May 22.

It is a very sad thing that in a event as amazing as he was ariana grande concert, these catastrophic events happen; We hope it will be something that will never happen again.

