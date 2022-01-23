Arceus already has first impressions

Only one week left until the launch of Pokémon Legends: Arceus in Switch, so certain media in Japan They already had a chance to get their hands on this game. We’ll still have to wait for the game to receive an official rating here at West, but initial reactions sound promising.

Famitsu highlighted the new formula of this game, mentioning that it feels like something “completely different” from the rest of the franchise. In some comments compiled and translated by VGC, the Japanese publication described the game as “exhilarating”.

“It’s easy to say that this game is completely different from the previous ones. The first thing that struck me was when I started playing and I felt this exhilarating feeling of moving around the world in an open field… It feels great to be able to fly freely through the air, but especially to see the Pokémon below you.”

The game also received quite a bit of praise from 4Gamer, especially about how dynamic the cycle of day and night feels within Arceus.

“The Pokémon that appear in the game change depending on the time, and at night we saw Drifloon and other Pokémon. One thing that stuck with me was that Drifloon was quite aggressive and attacked us as soon as he saw us. Even if we weren’t in a Pokémon fight, they would still attack us mercilessly. It really gives you this feeling about what the times were like when Pokemon and humans didn’t get along.”

Pokémon Legends: Arceus arrive at Nintendo Switch next January 28.

Publisher’s note: I think there was some skepticism about Arceus, since almost none of the trailers ended up convincing the community. It is good to know that the project is having positive reactions, and we will have to see how it goes in our region.

Via: VGC