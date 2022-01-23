Anne Hathaway revives facet of ‘The Devil Wears Fashion’ with exclusive minidress

Trendy.- Actress Anne Hathaway wasted beauty on Instagram by posing with a look worthy of her character “Andrea Sachs” in the film The Devil Wears Fashion.

The celebrity wore a black minidress with a floral print in reddish tones, long sleeves, a high white collar and a cut to the thighs to show off her toned legs.

The garment that Hathaway wore is a creation of the luxury firm Valentino and has a value of 4,700 dollars, which is equivalent to more than 95 thousand Mexican pesos.

The 39-year-old actress combined her fashionista outfit with black platform boots and high heels, as well as silver hoop earrings.

The Hollywood star wore light-toned makeup on her fine features, by Mary Wiles, and styled her hair in a sleek high ponytail with French fringes.

In the publication on Instagram, Anne Hathaway thanked the fashion firm Valentino for the minidress with which she dazzled.

The photo session was held in New York, hometown of the protagonist of The Princess Diaries, as revealed by the stylist Erin Walsh on the same social network.

Hathaway fans did not let it go that the actress’s outfit was so elegant that it could have been used by her character in The Devil Wears Fashion, a film that she co-starred with Maryl Streep in 2006.

Although in an interview in 2016, the model also revealed that she was not the first choice for the character. The Fox studio was looking for Rachel McAdams to play “Andrea Sachs”, but she turned down the role.

Source: Viveusa