Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto to star in Apple’s ‘We Crashed’

Oscar winners Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto they will return to the small screen to star in the new Apple production titled WeCrashed, a series that narrates the financial scandals that surrounded the office company of co-working or co-working, WeWork.

The technology company confirmed that its extensive caTV show will feature this new fiction, based on real events and starring two of the most popular and successful faces of Hollywood, who have not worked for television for several decades.

“WeCrashed will chronicle the ambitious rise and inevitable fall of WeWork, one of the startups most valuable in the world, and the narcissists who made it possible”, described the company about the plot of the series, which will premiere on the Apple TV + platform.

The original company, WeWork, was born in the United States in 2010 during the boom of co-working spaces and soon expanded its offices throughout Europe, Latin America and the Asian continent.

The founders created enormous expectations that attracted countless investors, who They valued the company at more than $50 billion. dollars, but mismanagement and endless dubious practices by businessmen led to in 2019 they declared millionaire losses and sold the brand.

Currently, WeWork continues to operate in numerous cities, but his case has become a paradigm of the inflated forecasts that are often associated with newly created companies in the United States.

Leto, who won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for Dallas Buyers Club (2013) and has also stood out in films such as suicide squad (2016) and blade runner 2049 (2017), will interpret in this case adam neumann, company founder accused of pyramid scheme.

Hathaway, meanwhile, took home the Oscar for Les Miserables (2012) and here she will embody the woman of Neuman, Rebekah, co-founder of the project.

