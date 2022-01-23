Andrew Garfield lied to Emma Stone about returning to Spider-Man

When the speculations about the multiverse in Spider-Man they began to sound Andrew Galfield, who, like Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, gave life to peter parker, was questioned about whether his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home it was real or not.

One of the ones he asked was Emma Stone, who played Gwen Stacy for The Amazing Spider-Man Y The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro. The couple had an on-screen and off-screen romance, for which they remained friends at the end of their relationship..

“Emma kept texting me and was like, ‘Are you in this new Spider-Man movie?’ Y I said, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about.’ She said, ‘Shut up, just tell me.’ I replied, ‘Honestly, I don’t know.’ I kept it up, even with her. it was hilarious”, he told on the podcast Happy Sad Confused. It was not until the premiere that Stone learned the truth. “Then she He saw it and told me: ‘You are an idiot‘” he added.

The secret was very well kept by the actor, who signed a confidentiality agreement that excluded him from disclosing details. Garfield, who is also part of the film Tick, tick…boom!, denied again and again that he would put on the superhero costume again.

The 38-year-old actor also expressed his desire to return to the set alongside his partners Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire, probably for a new installment within the Marvel universe.

“I would love to continue working with Tobey and Tom. I think that kind of dynamic between three brothers is very meaty. To be honest, I’m just going to say that I’m very happy, satisfied and grateful to be a part of this. It’s hard to want anything more right now. I’m really trying to savor the moment with the fans and with the audience. Just say thank you. I feel very honored and grateful for the response,” he said.