Andrea Legarreta poses with a Johnny Depp-style outfit in torn pants, hat and cowboy boots

Today’s host undoubtedly left everyone open-mouthed and very surprised by wearing a very Johnny Depp-style outfit, which included ripped jeans, a hat and boots. Cow girls. The truth is that we have rarely seen her wear such a casual outfit.

It may interest you: Natalia Téllez talks about the role that Eiza González “took” her

Andrea Legarreta is one of the most coveted women on Mexican television, which has a large trajectory on Televisa, serving as one of the star hosts of the morning show today, where she not only exudes elegance, but also beauty.

Attribute that stands out in social networks by wearing beautiful outfits. On this occasion, she surprised all her followers with an outfit never seen before on her, since we are used to her pose full of glamor and with heels most of the time.

For this series of Photographs He chose a Johnny Depp-esque outfit, which included a baggy gray knit sweater, a black blouse and ripped jeans that he paired with gray cowboy boots, as well as an iconic Deep style accessory.

It may interest you: Danna Paola shows us how to wear simple makeup and look amazing

The driver elevated this outfit with a hat suede coffee The truth is that it is a quite comfortable outfit that I loved, since these are days when you get out of the routine and all you want is to rest, I think I would just add a bag of another color and that’s it.

In these photographs it is company of his dogs, which he took out for a nice walk. Immediately, her followers did not hesitate to comment on this publication with many compliments and hearts, highlighting her beauty and good taste in clothing.

Through several stories, he also shared the beautiful family he has formed with Erik Rubín, since they are ready to support one of his two princesses, who participates in the play Alone in the dark, where he shares the stage with high-class actors.

This talented young lady is Nina Rubin, the youngest of the two daughters of this famous marriage. I love them, how beautiful that they support their treasures in this way and that they believe in their dreams. Without a doubt they inherited the talent of their parents.

We’ll keep an eye out for new outfits you share on social networks, which not only highlight their good taste in clothing, they also give us ideas for different occasions, like today’s, ideal for a relaxed day of walking, I loved it, I think I would only change the boots for another more comfortable model.