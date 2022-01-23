America vs Atlas: Goals, Summary and Videos

In his home presentation at Clausura 2022, the America fell 0-2 against Atlas, in a game to be forgotten, where the Eagles left much to be desired.

In last night’s duel, the short squad that the group of Coapa. So many casualties and the late arrival of the reinforcements, as well as the fact that they still cannot close the far right, has reduced their performance, since yesterday a team was lost and without much idea in front.

Although Alexander Zendejas debuted yesterday as a right winger, it was evident that the player did not feel comfortable playing so close to the wing and he placed himself more in the center, where he was seen with greater mobility.

The America is not complete and has very little time to be able to bring once and for all the piece that is missing in his puzzle, that end that can change the face of the team, because with what was shown yesterday in the Aztec, his participation in the tournament does not look good at all.

The start of the game had few emotions, but as time progressed, the Eagles they began to look more for the rival arch

However, at 25′, the Atlas had the clearest of the first half when Julian Quinones left alone in front of William Ochoa, who held up well and obstructed the shot, preventing the fall of his frame.

The response of the locals arrived at 36′. After a corner kick, Luis Sources He finished off with a header, but Camilo Vargas who was very attentive, deflected to a corner kick and drowned out the azulcremas’ goal cry.

Starting the complement, the Coapa team had a free kick in favor and Richard Sanchez was in charge of executing it, but again Vargas He was attentive and rejected the shot from the Paraguayan.

At 69′ Diego Barbosa he fell silent colossus of holy Ursula, after receiving a ball inside the area and turning it on first to beat William Ochoa and put the 0-1 in favor of the foxes.

The reaction of the azulcremas never came, because nothing came out last night, just when jona was competing to debut, Federico Vinas a player was kicked out of the Atlas.

Already in the aggregate Ozziel Herrera he scored the second of the night with which the Guadalajarans settled the match and took the three points.