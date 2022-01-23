America: Solari’s assistant asks not to make drama for defeat against Atlas

Enrique Martinez Villar

Mexico City / 23.01.2022 00:37:33





After America’s defeat against Atlas by a score of 2-0, Gilberto Adame, Santiago Solari’s technical assistant, stated that You should not exaggerate with the start of the tournament where the Eagles barely add one point out of six possible.

“They make a drama where it doesn’t exist. A game was lost on date 3, our objective is clear. It is a disaster that hurts us, but this is not over yet. The previous tournament we were leaders throughout the tournament, the defense with the fewest goals, but no one says that. We will work to recover emotionally and we will see in the end. We will work to find the championship step by step. It is not to make a drama, “he said at a press conference.

Adame asserted that the result against the current Mexican soccer champion is misleading, since considered that they were better than the rojinegros in the Azteca Stadium.

“The result is misleading, they kicked the goal twice. Congratulations to Atlas for the victory, but in football the team was up to the task. The result is misleading to me.”

“When things don’t work out and you lose, you worry more. We liked how the team works, there is always room for improvement. We stayed calm in that part because the team defended itself with the ball. In general, the team worked well., we have the bad taste in our mouths of not getting the three points, but it’s not about deserving, it’s about getting”.