Amazon Prime ranking in the United States: top 9 of today’s favorite movies Saturday, January 22

That is clear Amazon-Prime, because it has a list of the latest trends in your film productions.

one. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Drac and the gang are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. We will meet our favorite monsters again in a completely new adventure in which Drac will face one of the most terrifying situations experienced so far. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the “Monstrifier Ray,” spirals out of control, Drac and his monstrous friends are transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster!

two. The bar of high hopes

From director George Clooney and based on the bestselling book “The Bar of High Expectations,” “The Tender Bar” follows an aspiring writer (Tye Sheridan) as he pursues his romantic and career dreams. From a stool at his uncle’s (Ben Affleck) bar, he learns what it means to grow up alongside a quirky group of local characters.

3. LEGO Monkie Kid: A Hero is Born

The Monkey King comes to life when a boy named MK, obsessed with the legends of old, discovers the Monkey King’s magical staff. After witnessing Red Son and Princess Iron Fan free the Demon Bull King from his prison under the mountain, MK accidentally grabs Monkey King’s magic staff and escapes, sending him on a journey to return the staff to Monkey King for him to save. the day.

Four. Being the Ricardos

Film about television pioneer Lucille Ball (1911-1989). The story takes place during a specific week of the production of the series ‘I Love Lucy’ when Lucy and her husband Desi Arnaz face a crisis that could end their careers and also their marriage.

6. tomorrow’s war

One day the world comes to a standstill when a group of time travelers is transported from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Humanity is losing the global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope of survival is for the soldiers and citizens of the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt) who, determined to save the world for his daughter, joins a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and her father (JK Simmons) on a desperate quest. for rewriting the fate of the planet.

7. The descendants

Matt King (George Clooney), married and father of two girls, is forced to rethink life when his wife suffers a terrible accident that leaves her in a coma. He awkwardly tries to mend his relationship with his troubled daughters – precocious 10-year-old Scottie (Amara Miller) and rebellious 17-year-old Alexandra (Shailene Woodley) – while grappling with the difficult decision of selling the family estate. Heirs to Hawaiian royalty and missionaries, the Kings own untouched Hawaiian land of incalculable value.

8. No regrets

An elite SEAL commando uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his wife in Tom Clancy’s No Remorse. The explosive origin of action hero John Clark, one of the most popular characters in the Jack Ryan universe, from writer Tom Clancy.

9. Super Logs 2

When a border dispute arises between the US and Canada, the Super Troops are tasked with establishing a Highway Patrol station in the disputed area.

10. Blind love

Hal Larsen is a superficial boy who only finds girls who look like supermodels beautiful. However, after being hypnotized by a well-known guru, he will only be able to see the inner beauty of women. Rosemary, an obese and good-natured girl, will cross his path and Hal will fall madly in love with her.

