Amazon Prime ranking in Spain: top 10 of today’s favorite movies Saturday, January 22

Alternatively, you can continue reading: you will find a brief description of each of them in the following paragraphs.

one. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Drac and the gang are back, like you’ve never seen them before in Hotel Transylvania: Transformania. We will meet our favorite monsters again in a completely new adventure in which Drac will face one of the most terrifying situations experienced so far. When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the “Monstrifier Ray,” spirals out of control, Drac and his monstrous friends are transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster!

two. Ice Road

A remote diamond mine has collapsed, trapping a group of miners in a remote and frozen region of Canada. As part of a team hired to rescue them, an experienced ice plow driver undertakes an impossible rescue, battling an icy road, thawing waters and a threat he doesn’t see coming.

3. Garcia and Garcia

Hispavia, a small-time low cost airline, is in serious difficulties. Neither their numbers add up, nor do their planes fly. In a desperate attempt to save the company, they decide to simultaneously hire a prestigious airline consultant and an unemployed expert mechanic. Both are called Javier García. Chance and the disorganization of the company will cause them to be confused and exchange their roles and while the mechanic is cared for by the owner of the company and lodged in luxury hotels, the executive ends up in the hangar, sheathed in greasy overalls. Perplexed and not knowing what is happening, they both start facing each other’s tasks, until the two Javier García meet and discover the error.

Four. The last big scam

After his latest cinematic bombshells, producer Max Barber creates a new movie, all to kill off his leading man, Duke Montana, in a stunt for insurance. But when Duke can’t be killed in a basic trick, Max puts him in more dangerous situations.

5. After: lost souls

When Tessa makes the most important decision of her life, everything changes. Secrets that come to light about her and Hardin’s family jeopardize their relationship and her future together. Tessa’s life begins to fall apart and nothing will be as before. Though she knows that Hardin loves her, these two lost souls are surrounded by jealousy, hate…and forgiveness. Until now, love was enough to keep their relationship afloat, but is it really worth it anymore?

6. Staff Assistant

Set in the vibrant Los Angeles music scene, it tells the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a superstar whose talent and ego have reached untold limits. Maggie (Dakota Johnson) is her assistant, a girl with more work than she can handle and in whom she lives on her childhood dream: to become a music producer. When Grace’s manager (Ice Cube) offers her an opportunity that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace begin to hatch an intricate plan that is determined to change her lives forever.

7. The bar of high hopes

From director George Clooney and based on the bestselling book “The Bar of High Expectations,” “The Tender Bar” follows an aspiring writer (Tye Sheridan) as he pursues his romantic and career dreams. From a stool at his uncle’s (Ben Affleck) bar, he learns what it means to grow up alongside a quirky group of local characters.

8. infinite

Evan McCauley has skills he never learned and memories of places he’s never been. Self-medicating and on the brink of a mental breakdown, a secret group calling themselves “Infinites” come to his rescue, revealing that his memories are real.

9. The shelter

What would happen if a snowstorm left a group of people isolated in a mountain hotel during a Christmas weekend? Well, for better or worse, madness is served.

10. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation

Our favorite family of monsters embarks on a luxury cruise so that Drac can finally take a break from providing vacations for the rest at the hotel. It’s smooth sailing for Drac’s gang, as the monsters indulge in all the onboard fun the cruise has to offer, from monster volleyball and exotic excursions, to catching up on their moon tans. But the dream vacation turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes that Drac has fallen in love with the ship’s mysterious captain, Ericka, who is hiding a dangerous secret that could destroy all monsters.

