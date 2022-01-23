All the premieres of movies and series on Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar + and Filmin in the week of January 24 to 30 – Series news

Season 5 of ‘This is Us’, ‘Simeone. Live game by game’, ‘Marvel’s Hit-Monkey’ and ‘Everybody Lies’, the most outstanding premieres of the ‘streaming’ platforms.

The last week of January before welcoming a month of February that will also be full of premieres arrives with new series and movie titles on the different streaming platforms.

In the next seven days, the debuts of the fifth season of This is Us on Prime Video, long-awaited news for those who watch it through the Amazon service in our country, as well as the long-awaited sports documentary about Simeone. Also the anime Vox Machina. And the rest of the platforms? Movistar+ bets on a new series, Todos mienten, an expected ‘thriller’ by Pau Freixas, while in its cinema catalog the arrival of the last of Fast&Furious, the ninth installment in the franchise.

For its part, Disney + premieres a new Marvel series, Hit Monkey, as well as the fourth season of Grown-Ish; and Filmin, like every month, incorporates a long list of films that will delight the most faithful lovers of celluloid.

Take note below all the series and movies that premiere on Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Movistar + and Filmin from January 24 to 30, 2022.

AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

-SERIES-

This is Us- Season 5



If you are one of those who follows This is Us through Prime Video in our country, here was what you were waiting for so much: the premiere of season 5. Meanwhile, its original chain across the pond has just released the sixth and final installment, which will be the one that puts the finishing touch to the series, but without a doubt this fifth is the one that paves the way for experiencing pure emotions in the final stretch.

Premiere: January 27th

Vox Machine



It has two confirmed seasons but it is the first, of 12 episodes, which arrives at Amazon’s streaming service this week. Of course it’s a good idea, if you like anime, to give a chance to Vox Machine, a series about a motley team of heroes on their quest to save their kingdom from dark magical forces.

Premiere: January 28

Simeone: Live game by game

A new commitment to original non-fiction production is this documentary centered on a well-known figure from the world of football: Diego Pablo Simeone, “El Cholo”. Under the motto “If you believe, you can”, the six episodes of the docuseries review the career of the former soccer player and coach, who for decades has created a unique way of understanding soccer and has made “cholismo” almost a philosophy of life.

Premiere: January 28

-FILMS-

the english spy

Starring the ex of sherlock and already mythical Marvel figure for his role as Dr. Strange Benedict Cumberbatch, the english spy is the story of Greville Wynne, an electrical engineer recruited to become a spy and put his knowledge at the service of the American Government in the midst of the Cold War.

Premiere: January 29

MOVISTAR+

-SERIES-

Everyone lies

The new Movistar+ original series is called Everyone lies, has been developed by Pau Freixas (Red bracelets, I know who you are) and stars Irene Arcos, Natalia Verbeke and Leonardo Sbaraglia, among others. His story? An engaging ‘thriller’ in which Macarena, a high school teacher who has an affair with an adult student, puts everyone on the lips when a sexual video comes to light. Things get complicated when a dead body appears in the area. But what does it have to do with Maca?

Premiere: January 28

-FILMS-

Fast & Furious 9

The last installment seen in theaters of the saga Fast&Furious is again directed by Justin Lin and stars Vin Diesel, but it is the first that does not have Dwayne Johnson in its cast. Even so, it came to the delight of lovers of the franchise and will do so again in its exclusive premiere on Movistar +.

Premiere: January 28

Disney+

-SERIES-

Marvel’s Hit Monkey

Years ago, Marvel and Hulu came together to give the green light to four animated series that, little by little, are seeing the light. In Spain through the Disney+ platform. One of them was the original Marvel’s MODOCK, released last year and another is the one that opens this week: Hit-Monkey, which revolves around a Japanese monkey trained for a journey of bloody revenge through the most dangerous places in Tokyo.

Premiere: 26 of January

insane

insane is a Brazilian ‘thriller’ released last year and now comes from Star on Disney+ to present us with the chilling story of Paula, a forensic police officer who suffers a violent car accident in which her daughter dies. Unable to manage the pain, she ends up admitted to a mysterious psychiatric hospital where she discovers that everything is part of a conspiracy against her.

Premiere: 26 of January

grown-ish – Season 4

fourth season of grown-ish , the spin-off of black ish centered on the oldest sister in the family, Zoey Johnson, for whom the transition to adult life is not going as smoothly as she hoped.

Premiere: 26 of January

-FILMS-

underwater

This science fiction ‘thriller’ starring Kristen Stewart, TJ Miller and Jessica Henwick, among others, comes to Disney + to make you spend a moment of quite anguish. The action takes place in an underwater research facility where a group of scientists have to deal with their own survival after an earthquake has dismantled the facility. Your solution will be to reach another, but difficult to get safe from marine predators.

Premiere: January 28

Fantastic Mr. Fox

Based on the homonymous book by Roald Dahl and directed by the always recognizable Wes Anderson, this intelligent adventure and comedy film introduces us to Mr. Fox, a clever fox who leads a very quiet life with his wife and son when his fox instincts start to fire.

Premiere: January 28

FILMIN

-SERIES-

the last three days

This miniseries of Serbian origin recounts the Mini-series that recounts the last three days that the president of Serbia and Yugoslavia, Slobodan Milosevic, spent in freedom before being arrested for his crimes against humanity in the Balkan War.

Premiere: January 25

-FILMS-

swan song

The biggest release on Filmin this week is this scathing comedy directed by Todd Stephens in which Udo Kier plays a quirky, eccentric and rather flamboyant ex-hairdresser on his way to fix the hair of a woman who has just passed away.

Premiere: January 28

