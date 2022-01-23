Alexis Vega, Washington Aguerre and the reasons for the tie between Chivas and Querétaro

Chivas tied at one goal against Querétaro, with Alexis Vega as the protagonist and Washington Aguerre as the rival’s figure

With Alexis Vega and Washington Aguerre as protagonists of the match, Chivas and Querétaro equaled 1 to 1 on the field of the Akron Stadium, in a match, with serious failures in the defensive zone and in attack by both squads.

After an incredible presentation on the first date, the Chivas attacker became the most important man on the team, after scoring the goal that tied the Rojiblanco team, with an extraordinary collection of free kick, for which the number ’10’ of the Rebaño Sagrado remains the best footballer of the club so far in the tournament.

As in the defeat against Pachuca, Chivas presented problems in the defensive zone of his team, after Querétaro’s goal was generated through a bad start, and in the second half, again an error at the start could put Guadalajara on the ropes in the match, so one of the main problems they keep against Guadalajara with four points are the flaws in the defensive zone.

Leonardo Ramos’ team was able to obtain victory in this afternoon’s match, since since they took the lead, Guadalajara’s defensive back, provided many facilities, a bad start being the key move that could give them victory, after Ángel Sepúlveda had the opportunity to place the 1-2 in a one-on-one with Raúl Gudiño, however , the lack of forcefulness was a factor, so that Querétaro will not end its bad streak as a visitor.

As in the last semester, the Gallos Blancos goalkeeper did not leave behind the outstanding performances of the previous Querétaro goalkeepers against Chivas and saved at least three shots from Alexis Vega that they could tilt the scoreboard in favor of Guadalajara, so the Uruguayan goalkeeper was key for his team to reap a point on the field of the Akron Stadium.