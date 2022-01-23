Adam Shulman reincarnation theory

One of the theories that has been circulating on the net in recent years ensures that Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman are linked to William Shakespeare and his wife in the sixteenth century, and we are going to tell you all the details.

The theory that Anne Hathaway’s husband is the reincarnation of William Shakespeare

It all started when Internet users noticed the great resemblance that Adam Shulman, husband of Anne Hathaway, has with the portrait of the English playwright, William Shakespeare.





The images with the comparisons began to circulate on the internet, highlighting the features they share: a triangular face, medium and round eyes and a sharp nose.

However, the physical resemblance of the husband of the Hollywood actress is not the only detail in this theory, which is really chilling, it is one of the details that came to light about Shakespeare’s wife.

It turns out that William’s wife was also named Anne Hathaway, so it is believed that the playwright was reincarnated to fulfill his promise to search for his beloved in the afterlife.

“Life is too short to love you in one life, I promise to look for you in the other”.

It is said that in addition, the wife of the English writer also shares physical features with those of Hathaway, such as brown hair and white skin.

Anne and Adam joined their lives in September 2012 in a small private wedding, could it be that they are the couple who lived their love in the sixteenth century?