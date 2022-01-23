49ers gave the surprise and came back to Packers on the last play

San Franciscobe that as it may, has the formula to be the executioner of Aaron Rodgersbecause for the fourth time in the Playoffs, the gambusinos eliminated the three-time MVP of the NFL with a field goal as time expired to make the score 13-10.

The losing streak of Rodgers against the 49ers they started in the 2013 divisional round, continued in the 2014 wild cards, 2020 conference final and now in the 2022 divisional round, the Bahia team prevailed again thanks to a great defensive job and a fortuitous play of the special teams that tied the game in the fourth quarter just when the packers It seemed that they were heading for victory.

Green Bay opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 6-yard run from AJ Dillon. It wasn’t until the third four that San Francisco got on the scoreboard with a field goal from Robert Gould 29 yards.

The packers increased their lead with a field goal from Mason Crosby. The game suddenly changed with less than five minutes left in the game after Jordan Willis blocked a punt, the ball drifted and Talanoa Hufanga he took it to return it to the end zone to make the score 10-10.

The grass at Lambeau Field began to turn from green to white after the snow fell in the area, but even that was not a factor against the 49ers.

The defense stopped Rodgers and company and gave a chance to Jimmy Garoppoloto the much-criticized Californian quarterback, to command a nine-play, 44-yard drive that ended with a field goal attempt by Robert Gould to seal the victory.

San Francisco will make his second appearance in the Final of the NFC in the last three years, in the previous one he just beat Green Bay to get to Super Bowl LIV which he ended up losing to Kansas City.

