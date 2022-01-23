10 Times Directors Acted In Other Directors’ Movies

Directors acting in their own movies, either as leads or in supporting roles, is quite common. The same goes for filmmakers who start out as actors and go on to direct. In many cases, these two phenomena overlap: just look at Clint Eastwood, for example.

Something much more unique is when a director who does not usually act outside of his own films appears in a film made by another. Usually it’s because he’s friends with the director and shows up for a brief cameo that only his eagle-eyed fans will catch. However, they can sometimes appear in larger roles, showing off their own acting skills.

10 Roger Corman in The Godfather Part II

Roger Corman is the king of serial cinema. Throughout his career making monster features, exploitation films, and Edgar Allan Poe adaptations, Corman amassed 55 directing credits and 385 producing credits. Not only that, but he was the godfather of the New Hollywood, having mentored many of its key figures, from directors like Francis Ford Coppola and Martin Scorsese to actors like Jack Nicholson. Therefore, his appearance in The Godfather II, of Coppola, as one of the US senators attending the committee hearing on Michael Corleone’s involvement in the mob, is very appropriate.

9 Quentin Tarantino in From Dusk Till Dawn

As idiosyncratic as a storyteller, Quentin Tarantino has written scripts he hasn’t directed. One of them was From Dusk Till Dawn. The script was Tarantino’s first paid commission, but the production schedule meant it didn’t hit theaters until 1996, by which time Tarantino had already made a name for himself. The film was directed by Robert Rodriguez, but Tarantino plays the psychotic bank robber Rickie Gecko, the younger brother of Seth (played by George Clooney). In a fairly random cast, Tarantino also played recurring villain McKenas Cole in Alias, a series he didn’t write or direct.

8 Orson Welles in The Third Man

Lime is a scoundrel, but a charming one, as evidenced by his excuse for his actions: “In Italy, for thirty years under the Borgias, they had war, terror, murder, and bloodshed, but they produced Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci, and the Renaissance. In Switzerland, they had brotherly love, they had five hundred years of democracy and peace, and what did they produce? The cuckoo clock.“

7 John Cassavetes in Rosemary’s Baby

John Cassavetes is one of the most important figures in American independent cinema. Among his many classics are A woman under the influence Y Opening Night, starring his partner (in both senses of the word) Gena Rowlands. Cassavetes financed his personal projects by acting in Hollywood films, one of them being the horror classic Rosemary’s Baby. Cassavetes plays Guy, Rosemary’s husband who sells his soul and his wife’s body for fame and fortune. Robert Redford and Jack Nicholson were considered for the role of Guy, but director Roman Polanski, who had met Cassavetes while working in London, suggested him, and the rest is history.

6 François Truffaut in Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Although his name is synonymous with blockbusters, Steven Spielberg emerged in the era of New Hollywood, that brief period of time when art, normally reserved for independent cinema, made its way into the mainstream. close encounters of the third Kind, one of Spielberg’s earliest films, has one of the most obvious signs of its roots.

One of the film’s many important characters is Claude Lacombe, the French agent who oversees First Contact. Lacombe is played by François Truffaut. Truffaut was one of the most important forces of the French New Wave, first as a critic and then as a director. FNW was one of the international film movements that inspired the New Hollywood.

5 Sam Raimi in Miller’s Crossing

Long ago, a then-unknown Sam Raimi was roommates with the equally (but not for long) obscure Coen brothers. They collaborated on many of his early films; Joel Coen was editor of The Evil Dead, and the three co-wrote crime wave , from Raimi, and The Hudsucker Proxy, of the Coens .

Raimi has a handful of acting credits, mostly small cameos. One of them is in the Coens’ 1990 gangster movie, Miller’s Crossing. Credited as “Snickering gunman”, Raimi’s character is one of the cops who bomb the Sons Of Erin, the local Irish mob social club.

4 David Cronenberg in To Die For

David Cronenberg is synonymous with body horror sci-fi movies, but you can’t tell from his affable persona; Martin Scorsese once commented that he looks like “a plastic surgeon from Beverly Hills.” Gus Van Sant used this steel-hiding-silk quality to great comedic effect when he cast Cronenberg for a cameo in his 1995 satire To Die For.

The film stars Nicole Kidman as Suzanne Stone, an aspiring newscaster who seduces high school student Jimmy (Joaquin Phoenix) into murdering her boorish husband Larry Maretto (Matt Dillon). At the beginning of the film, Suzanne’s WASP parents were unsure about her marrying into an Italian family, citing stereotypes about the mafia. In a twist, it turns out that Larry’s family this related to the mafia. After Larry’s death, his father (Dan Hedaya) hires a hit man to kill Suzanne. Mr. Cronenberg plays the hitman in question; He lures Suzanne to her death by posing as a Hollywood executive, but spares her dog’s life.

3 John Huston in Chinatown

Chinatown , by Roman Polanski, is an homage to film noir, so who better to play the villain than a director of classic film noirs? John Huston made a name for himself and founded a lasting dynasty in Hollywood directing movies like the maltese falcon Y the asphalt jungle. In Chinatown, plays Noah Cross, the vile California land baron who, in the film’s most infamous moment, turns out to have raped his own daughter Evelyn (Faye Dunaway). Opposite Jack Nicholson’s Jake Gittes, Cross is the kind of character Huston would have chosen to play Sydney Greenstreet or Peter Lorre.

2 Sydney Pollack in Eyes Wide Shut

Sydney Pollack had many credits as an actor, but his greatest prestige in Hollywood came from working as a director, directing films such as tootsie Y Memories of Africa. Pollack was dubbed an “Oscar decoy,” so it’s interesting to see that he worked with such an audacious director as Stanley Kubrick. Pollack has a supporting role in Kubrick’s latest film, Eyes Wide Shut. His character, Victor Ziegler, is a wealthy friend of Tom Cruise’s protagonist, Bill Harford, who happens to be involved in the secret society/sex cult that Bill stumbles upon.

1 Martin Scorsese in Quiz Show

As a director, Martin Scorsese needs no introduction. It should come as no surprise that a master of his craft is also a more than capable actor, be it in his own movies (the passenger who describes wanting to kill his wife to Travis Bickle in Taxi driver) or in others (Mr. Sykes in Shark Tale). However, his best interpretation is that of Martin Rittenhome in QuizShow by Robert Redford. Rittenhome is a Geritol executive, one of the corporate sponsors of the titular game show, and an avatar of the interests that keep the popular TV game show on the air even after his corruption is uncovered. Scorsese is truly menacing in the role, and is the polar opposite of his avuncular, mile-long character often glimpsed in interviews and documentaries.