YuGiOh Master Duel Decks Tier List and Best Packs

Competitive in nature, a YuGiOh Master Duel Decks tier list it will become a staple as the game and its player base mature. Being a free-to-play game, you can’t just unlock all the cards from the start, which makes a priority system key to growing in strength as you collect top-tier cards before targeting less important ones.

The current tier list of YuGiOh Master Duel decks will change rapidly as more and more cards become available and resources become scarcer. Right now, there aren’t too many starter decks to pull together, but you’ll want to know which of the bunch tends to offer the highest win rate against the game’s dizzying array of strategic options.

YuGiOh Master Duel Decks Tier List – Best Beginner Decks

Platform Level Reason How to get Unit Synchro yes Syncho of Unity strikes a good balance between old and new mechanics and should suit older players who want to adapt to newer mechanics. boot selection dragon power B. Power of the Dragon is the best deck for those who may not have dueled since around 2008. It keeps things simple with high attack monsters and light fusions, but can quickly be outmatched by decks that use less familiar tactics. It also has too many Spells and Traps to be consistent in battle, with our first match only getting one Low Attack monster in seven turns. boot selection Link Generation TO This deck uses monster titles as its mechanic, building around the “Cyberse” subset of creatures. It will be easy to understand for previous players who used to use decks with themes like Harpie Lady without being overwhelming. boot selection pendulum magic TO Classic players will find plenty of card designs to love here, but the pendulum mechanic, while incredibly powerful, can take some time to learn properly. Store recollapse the universe B. Combining monster titles with XYZ summons will equate to a steep learning curve for anyone who isn’t a well-established duelist, but in the right hands, Re-Contract Universe has a lot going for it. You just have to really think about the future. Store

YuGiOh Master Duel gives you your first deck during the tutorial, which you can skip if you’re an experienced player. With “easy to use cards,” it even acknowledges the fact that you’ll want to use more advanced tactics like Synchro Summons against more difficult opponents, suggesting that later decks will be more or less mandatory against real-world opponents.

Fortunately, you have the option to choose one of three decks right at the end of the tutorial. All three use more advanced card tactics than in the tutorial, but what’s the best deck to start your Master Duel career with? It depends on your own skill set, but mostly on the cards in question.

YuGiOh Master Duel Tier List: Best Packs

Package Level Reason unconditional force yes Stalwart Force selects some of the most used cards in recent memory and puts them into one set. If you’re looking for a card to theme your deck, you’ll find it here. revive of legends TO Revive of Legends was based on pure nostalgia. The cards inside are hit or miss in terms of competitive viability, but players from anywhere in YuGiOh’s past will have a blast opening them. Master Package B. Do you feel lost or do you just have everything you could want from the other two packs? The Generalized Master Pack is the way to go. It’s just a smorgasbord of cards from the entire catalog.

Of course, Master Duel isn’t just about using preconstructed decks. It’s a great way to jump straight into the action, but anyone knows that a custom deck, designed and honed with a particular player-created strategy in mind, is not only more fun, but also more powerful overall. And to do that, you’ll need to open packs and get lucky with the cards you draw. For that, we have rounded up the best packs in the Master Duel tier list right now.

We’ll be building this out with top-tier and meta decks as time goes on. It’s still early days for the game, and while the YuGiOh card game certainly has its best meta decks, it will be some time before players collect cards in-game to pull off the same strategies.

And that’s it for the YuGiOh Master Duel tier list guide for now. We have provided a short and easy to digest look at how to start your competitive career in Master Duel. With the game set to become the standard for online dueling, expect the range of available cards, packs, and decks to grow exponentially over time. As such, Master Duel tier lists will continue to grow as well.

