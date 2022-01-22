You’re short on time to claim free Crunchyroll Premium with Xbox Game Pass

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

If you have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate you know you’re paying for more than just access to a huge library of games. We say this because it offers content that you can claim for benefits on some of the most popular titles on the market.

But it’s not just that, one of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals is on Crunchyroll Premium. Since November of last year, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate users can redeem their benefits and get 75 days of Crunchyroll Premium without having to pay a penny more.

If you have not redeemed this offer, we have information that interests you: you have little time left to do so. What happens is that the promotion will end on February 8, 2022. That is to say: you have less than 2 weeks to go to the Xbox advantages and claim it.

In case you do not claim your Crunchyroll Premium days before this date, then you will be left without the opportunity to do so. We can’t rule out the promotion returning at some point, but we wouldn’t expect it if we were you.

How to claim Crunchyroll Premium days on Xbox Game Pass?

Now the question is, what do you have to do to take advantage of this promotion? Luckily it’s very simple and the requirements you need to meet are the following: have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, have an Internet connection and have access to an Xbox, smartphone or PC.

Once you comply with the above, you only have to go to the Xbox Game Pass Advantages section on your console or from the Xbox app on mobile or PC. There look for the 75 days free Mega Fan promotion on Crunchyroll Premium and select it.

From there you will be taken to a Crunchyroll page where you will need to select “Start Free Trial and sign in. With this you will have the active promotion and you will be able to enjoy all the Crunchyroll content without advertising. However, keep in mind that the Mega Fan membership will automatically renew if you do not cancel it before the end of your free period.

