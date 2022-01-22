In his message, the Bulgarian legend urged Dembélé to leave Barcelona and no longer stain the Barça club’s shield.

The former Barcelona player, Hristo Stoichkov, criticized the attitude of Frenchman Ousmane Dembélé, whom he criticized for “never” understanding what it means to play for the Barça club.

After the coach of the Barça team, Xavi Hernandez, will not summon the French international due to the entrenched situation to resolve his renewal and he responded by assuring that he will not give in to “blackmail”, the former Bulgarian striker gave his opinion of the events on the TUDN television network.

Ousmane Dembélé in Barcelona practice Getty Images

“I got involved as a foreigner to find out what Barcelona was at the time of Kubala, Carrasco, Krankl, Lineker, Bakero, Salinas, Alexanko… I knew the story and you never understood what Barcelona is. Hristo Storichkov tells you” , asserted the former Barça player.

In your message, Stoichkov urged Dembele to leave the Barcelona no longer stain the shield of the Barça club.



“Twenty full games in 4 and a half years. In my time you would clean my boots. 108 games injured. 18 goals and 16 assists. 140 million with variables”, review.

accused Dembele from “to be fooling people into believing” who knows how to play football in the same position in which he stood out as a Barça player.

Finally, the now television commentator supported Xavi Hernandez for having decided not to summon the player until his situation is resolved.