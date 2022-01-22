Xavi keeps Dembélé on the wing before a final week

BARCELONA — Xavi Hernández separated this Saturday Ansu Fati’s injury from Ousmane Dembélé’s situation, “one thing has nothing to do with the other”, and he did not clarify whether with the youth squad’s loss, the Frenchman could travel to Vitoria with Barcelona’s expedition to face Alavés. “We will give the list tomorrow” he solved, cold, but making it clear that the Frenchman’s case “has not changed”.

“He has to decide and nothing has changed,” summed up the Barça coach, stating that Dembélé “is training well, but he knows perfectly what the situation is. I think I was clear and there is no more debate on the matter… It all depends of the”.

If the player does not renew and does not leave in this winter market, how would his situation be in the squad? “There are still days and there is no other alternative,” Xavi concluded, without closing the door to any scenario that may occur in the coming days.

In fact, a new meeting is expected at the club, which should be final, with the French striker’s representative, whose desire to remain at Barcelona is known despite his latest response to the pressure received from the entity.

In recent days, speculations arose regarding a possible interest of some English clubs to untangle the situation, being willing to welcome the footballer in this winter market, appearing last term, as published in England, the option that Chelsea opened the door for him on loan until the end of the season, paying him his salary and as a prelude to a definitive signing in the summer…

At Barcelona, ​​however, and as a source warned ESPN SportYes, there is no official knowledge of this possibility.