Wolves did not summon the Mexican to face Brentford due to injury

Raul Jimenez was not summoned by wolverhampton for the confrontation they will hold against Brentford in the match corresponding to Day 23 of the premier league; The absence of the Mexican striker is due to physical discomfort in the calf that he suffered during training in the week.

It was the strategist of the Wolves Bruno Lage, who released the news prior to this Saturday’s game, assuring that they do not want to risk it.

“Raúl felt something in his calf, so we decided to take care of it. We do not want to create problems for him”, he mentioned in an interview for Sky Sports.

Faced with this situation, theTepeji Wolf‘ adds to the casualties of Willy Bolly, Jonny Castro Otto, Yerson Mosquera, peter net Y Hwang Hee-chan, who are currently not in their best physical condition and are receiving their respective treatments in Compton Park, Wolverhampton facilities.

This is the second game of the 2021-22 season of the premier league that Raul Jimenez you cannot see activity with your computer; the first was before Brighton on December 15, on that occasion his absence was caused by the expulsion he received in the previous game against Manchester City.

At the moment, the Mexican soccer player registers a total of four goals so far in the championship, being fundamental in the tactical scheme of Bruno Lage.

