With only 10 minutes you can improve your physical condition

It is no secret that physical activity is essential to maintain good health, accompanied by a healthy diet. The exercise It will allow us to develop better cognitive qualities, be more rested when working and studying, as well as having a good mood to bond with our loved ones. That is why we are going to detail how to train in short periods of time, more precisely in 10 minutes, and have a better physical condition but also benefit your Health in other respects.

Carry out physical activity between the daily tasks related to study, social life and/or work seems impossible, however, having only 10 minutes available per day, excellent changes can be achieved, making exercise frequently, achieving positive results for the Health and having better professional performance. Therefore, taking just a few minutes a day, the secret will lie in choosing a type of training that allows you to work different areas of the body, avoiding working with isolated muscle groups.

In this regard, the physical education professional Adrián Moratalla, expressed: “The exercise fitness will produce improvements both at the muscular level and at the aerobic capacity level, which will make you healthier, with better Health and feel more energetic and better about yourself. While 10 minutes isn’t a very long amount of time, it’s always better than doing nothing.”

In this context, it is crucial to have the will to carry out exercise, something that is not easy to achieve for sedentary people. To start, the essential thing will be to work with your own body weight doing squats, rows, jumping jacks, sit-ups, push-ups and burpees. Although if you have small bars and weights, you should also take advantage of that resource. circuit physical activity It should be with 10 repetitions of each one and try to do the maximum number of laps in 10 minutes.

Photo: Pixabay

The complement of this physical activity that will improve health is to develop some exercise aerobic, but since athletes do not have much time it will be important that they carry out small daily tasks by walking. Consequently, with small big changes in habits, it will be possible to obtain a body protected against various pathological threats and tone up the physique.