Will Smith reveals trailer and release date for ‘Bel Air’

As the famous nineties series “The Prince of Rap in Bel-Air” had become known, which marked an entire generation with its satirical humor and some dramatic overtones that revolved around the protagonist, Will Smith played by (Will Smith) , a boy born in Philadelphia who is sent to his aunt and uncle’s house to avoid further altercations with a care gang in his native neighborhood.

And although this premise will remain true in the reboot of the series, it had also been announced that “Bel-Air”, the series that will premiere in 2022, will address important issues, from a more realistic, serious and raw perspective. However, the fact that Will Smith appears as the executive producer of the series has excited fans of the series.

The teaser had already been revealed in previous months, with the promise that it would arrive at some point in 2022. However, not many expected the series to premiere within the first months of the year. According to the information that was confirmed on the social networks of the original “The Prince of Rap”, it will premiere next Sunday, February 13.

This shocking reveal didn’t come alone, but was accompanied by the first trailer for the series: “Here it is!! Our first trailer for ‘Bel-Air’, almost 3 years after @cooperfilms uploaded their own trailer to YouTube! Premieres Super Bowl Sunday on @peacocktv 🙂 #belairpeacock.” Will Smith expressed in the description of the video.

It is known that the series is set in a current time and that a second season will be produced from this, released through the Peacock platform. Starring Jabari Banks.