Why sleep helps to recover from COVID-19 and Omicron?
If during the contagion of COVID-19 or Ómicron you have noticed that you sleep more than normal, do not be scared, it is a reaction of the body with which it is also looking for recover from illness.
Besides the appropriate medication and clinical follow-up by a specialist, rest and sleep help recovery from infections such as COVID-19 and its Omicron variant.
According to a newsletter issued by the Sleep Health Foundation, sleep helps us fight infections. When sleep is of poor quality, it can impair our immune response. In addition, lack of sleep can lead to flare-ups of other chronic diseases.
Sleep is directly involved in the regulation of immune cells, that is, the cells that fight infection. Therefore, people deprived of sleep have a higher risk of contracting and developing a virus to a greater extent when exposed to it.
DDuring sleep the body renews itself, hair, nails and skin cells grow, the body’s immune system increases, which is particularly important during the COVID-19 pandemic).
While we sleep, protective immune cells seek out cells that are developing abnormally and get rid of them, and our brain eliminates toxins.
Problems from not sleeping well
Health experts, members of the Sleep Health Foundation, explained that when our sleep is of poor quality, or if we cannot get enough sleep, we may not be able to function normally during the day when we are awake.
In turn, this brings problems like making feelings of anxiety and stress worse. In addition, you may not be able to think clearly or make sound decisions, which also makes it difficult to concentrate.
On the emotional side, lack of sleep can cause discomfort, anger and irritability very easily and directly affect personal relationships.
Inappropriate or insufficient sleep also affects physical health, diet, and blood pressure levels.