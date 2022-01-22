Why sleep helps to recover from COVID-19 and Omicron?

If during the contagion of COVID-19 or Ómicron you have noticed that you sleep more than normal, do not be scared, it is a reaction of the body with which it is also looking for recover from illness.

Besides the appropriate medication and clinical follow-up by a specialist, rest and sleep help recovery from infections such as COVID-19 and its Omicron variant.

According to a newsletter issued by the Sleep Health Foundation, sleep helps us fight infections. When sleep is of poor quality, it can impair our immune response. In addition, lack of sleep can lead to flare-ups of other chronic diseases.

Sleep is directly involved in the regulation of immune cells, that is, the cells that fight infection. Therefore, people deprived of sleep have a higher risk of contracting and developing a virus to a greater extent when exposed to it.

