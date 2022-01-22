Why is the new 20-peso bill offered in thousands of pesos on the internet?

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico) launched a few months ago new 20 peso bill, a piece that did not take long to become one of the banknotes Mexican favorites.

Due to this, on Internet sales pages, such as the free market, copies of this ticket have begun to be offered at high prices.

For this reason, below we will explain the reasons why a banknote can increase its numismatic value, even if its nominal value is much lower.

Why is the new 20-peso bill offered in thousands of pesos?

Regularly a bill or coin can go up in price for being part of a collection special, of which only a few parts have been manufactured.

However, although the note is part of the collection of the National Museum of History, Banxico printed around 300 million copies.

Another factor that could also influence the price increase is that the new 20-peso bill was awarded as the Best New Commemorative Bill in Latin America by the company High Security Printing (HSP).

Also, it should be noted that the value of a ticket it can be increased when the piece has a manufacturing error, although this should always be verified by an expert in the field of numismatics.

For this reason, remember that before buying or selling a bill or coin, it is important that you check the price it has in the market or consult a specialist, in order to avoid falling or committing fraud.