Why do they say that she is The Weeknd’s “definitive muse”? – Metro Mexico

Among the unlikely celebrity couples, many would single out Oscar winner Angelina Jolie and Canadian musician The Weeknd. For this reason, not a few were amazed to learn of the meetings between the two celebrities in a restaurant and even more so, after listening to the songs from the singer’s latest album, Dawn FM, where there would be new tracks of this romance.

“They have more things in common than people would think,” said a source close to Us Weekly. Even in his new record production some indications of this relationship can be found, he added. “Angelina and The Weeknd have had some meetings but there is nothing romantic between them, at least that is what they have told their friends.”

The Weeknd & Angelina Jolie. The Weeknd hints at romance with actress Angelina Jolie on new album ‘Dawn FM’. / Photo: Getty Images

The link was through Jolie’s children who are fans of the Grammy winner. “They are crazy about him, they love his music, they have all become quite close friends and they think it is great that their mother has a connection with The Weeknd”, added the source quoted by the American publication. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt’s ex continues to dodge questions about her romantic life.

Both starred in new rumors when the singer’s fans speculated about the song “Here We Go… Again” from his album Dawn FM, and that it would be inspired by the star of “Maleficent”. “My new girl is a movie star/I loved her right/Make her scream like Neve Campbell…but I make her laugh/I swear it cures my depressive thoughts/Cause girl she’s a movie star,” sings The Weeknd in his new hit.

According to the same source Us Weekly, the singer would be doing everything possible to conquer the movie star and impress her. “Both Angie and Abel tell people they’re just friends but those who know them think something romantic is going on.”

Later a close source told Hollywood Life: “Abel (real name of the artist) is very much in love with Angelina. The times he has been with her it has been deep conversations, as they are both interesting and unique people who immerse themselves in the seriousness of life and really enjoy making a change.”

The Weeknd would also be thinking of a film project, another of the passions he shares with the star of “Eternals”. And although the rumors grow every day, the actress has really been more focused on her family at this time. Since 2016, he has also faced a stormy divorce with fellow Hollywood star Brad Pitt, with whom he formed one of the most famous couples.

“I’m not the kind of person who makes decisions like the one I had to make lightly. It was very difficult for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children, “said the actress quoted by huffpost.