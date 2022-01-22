Who is Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox’s fiancé?

There is no red carpet where Megan Fox and her boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly do not steal the show. Their striking outfits but also the gestures even considered by many as macabre and with which they usually show their love, makes them be considered one of the most eccentric couples in Hollywood.

The rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, came to confess that the ring he gave his beloved is as expensive as it is peculiar: it is made with bands that are actually thorns, in order to pierce the skin and cause pain. in case you ever decide to take it off.

Megan and Machine met on the set of “Midnight In The Switchgrass”, in 2020, when the actress was barely getting over the separation from fellow actor Brian Austin Green, with whom she was married for almost a decade. The two began to attract attention with insinuating content on social networks such as that naked video and in the bathroom in the middle of rose petals while the couple painted their nails.

Colson Baker, who years later adopted the stage name of criminal and bank robber Machine Gun Kelly. He began his musical career when he was just a teenager, with the album called “Lace Up”, with the singles Wild Boy”, “Invincible”, “Stereo” and “Hold on (Shut Up)” that quickly positioned themselves on the music charts. like Billboard 200.

In 2013 he released the album Pe$o, with the collaborations of Pusha T and Meek Mill. Shortly after he participated in the music video of the song Champions, along with one of the most influential rappers of the time, Puff Daddy. His new record production General Admission, led in 2015 with several songs that he recorded with Lzzy Hale, Kid Rock, Leroy Sánchez and Victoria Monét.

The famous has also ventured into the cinema with action and adventure productions. Beyond the Lights” was one of his first projects contributing to the soundtrack. Among the titles where he has participated are The King of Staten Island and Project Power. In the movie “Nerve” had the role of the antagonist “Ty”.

His personal life has not been without drama. During his first years of life he lived in different countries until he settled in Egypt where he stayed until he was four years old. His parents divorced when he was 9 years old, and since then he has not heard from his mother, who, like his father, was a missionary and dedicated himself to traveling the world.

The artist has been secretive about his family life but in July 2020 he admitted the pain of his father’s unexpected death. “I had plans for the first anniversary of Hotel Diablo. That record was all I wanted to say but my father took his last breath this morning and I have never felt such deep pain in my life.

His relationship with Megan Fox has been one of the most mediatic in recent years. When announcing their engagement, the musician showed his most romantic side but also showed their extravagant tastes, such as the consumption of their own blood to seal the pact. He also spoke about the ring to his beloved, a piece with Colombian emeralds made by Stephen Webster. “It has two magnetic bands of thorns that come together like two halves of the same soul, forming the dark heart that is our love,” the artist explained to Vogue.