Who is Clara Kovacic, the Argentine who worked with Leonardo DiCaprio in Hollywood

“Every child who plays behaves like a poet, because he creates his own world.” The phrase of Sigmund Freud, in one of his lectures known as The literary creator and fantasy, analyze childhood and its first playful moments, in which passions are often discovered.

The actress Clara Kovacic she built her own universe, from a very young age, when her father told her horror stories that she later saw captured on the screen. The impact of seeing the game of imagining in an image defined her and forged her goals. It not only became the scream queen Argentina but came to Hollywood.

In an interview with TN Show, the interpreter spoke of her experience of having worked in Don’t Look Up, the movie they starred in Leonardo Dicaprio Y Jennifer Lawrence.

Who is Clara Kovacic, the Argentine “Scream Queen”

As happens to many, getting to live from what you strongly desire is not so easy. Sometimes you have to push. To achieve this, in addition, a preparation can take some advantage. Clara Kovacic is the best example. Trained as an actress in the Ward Acting Studio, from New York, followed the family mandate that was instilled in her as a girl: study languages.

“My Croatian grandfather always told me about the importance of knowing many languages ​​to be able to communicate. He always encouraged it. He arrived in the country, during the WWIIwithout knowing Spanish. He studied during the month he was on the ship that brought him, it cost him a lot. He saw the complications that there were in the immigrant hotel in which he lived. He always talked about the importance of being able to communicate”, he defined in dialogue with TN Show.

Clara Kovacic, in a photo session. (Photo: Instagram @claramkovacic)

At the age of 30, Clara Kovacic became one of the Argentines with the most experience in terror and local genre cinema. He worked in several local and foreign horror productions in recent years as the junkyard, apps, dead alive, Red Eclipse Demon, The Ucumar Y the dark part, among other.

It was so related to terror that it earned a nickname: they call it the scream queen Argentina. Where does that mention come from? It is the one given to actresses related to horror films and its concept is born, above all, from the role that Jamie Lee Curtis He made in Halloween.

But his big landing in the industry seems to have come from a film that has nothing to do with that genre, since it is a satire. Kovacic had a small role in Don’t Look Up, the apocalyptic film Adam McKay, made by Leonardo Dicaprio, Jennifer Lawrence Y meryl streep.

How Clara Kovacic came to Hollywood

For someone from Argentina, it is not easy to enter Hollywood. Novacic told this medium that his arrival in the film had to do with the director’s need to shoot scenes in other parts of the world, outside of the United States.

“It was the first time I shot an international movie for Netflix. I did it in 2020 and it had a complex process. They were looking for actors and actresses who don’t speak Spanish or English. Since I speak Croatian and French, they ended up choosing me”, he explained, in a telephone conversation.

Clara Kovacic, in a selfie. (Photo: Instagram @claramkovacic)

The first stage of the pandemic ravaged the film industry. That is why, once the restrictions on filming were lifted, the productions were launched on the field. The project underwent modifications of locations and many sequences had to be added after the bulk of the footage was finished.

“They sent me four scenes to do. I made them in Croatian and French and it took place here, in Argentina. My participation is in the end. My character is in a Slavic country, because she speaks Croatian: she is terrified by what is happening,” she explained.

“Did you have contact with Leonardo DiCaprio or the director?”asked this medium. “No. The main actors had already finished shooting. I never met McKay in person. I dealt with Netflix and it was all very confidential. He gave the pertinent indications, while I was in Argentina”, he specified.

Regarding the complications due to the global health crisis that the world cannot get out of, Kovacic said that it affected the way of working the film. “In Don’t Look Up What was possible was done due to the pandemic. If it had not been shot in these circumstances, it would have worked differently. For example in Red alert, they had to change all the locations and work with chroma (the green screen)”, he graphed.

Clara Kovacic, playing in the middle of a scene. (Photo: Instagram @claramkovacic)

For Kovacic, these situations are “the pros and cons of what evolved”. “The real is missed. In my case, I am more old-schoolI like to see and touch the elements of the scene”, he reflected.

How was filming during the quarantine in Argentina

The actress is part of the cast of one of the first Argentine films that was made during the strict quarantine that took place in 2020. the dark part, directed by Max Colonel, Kovacic plays a girl who, in her house in the middle of the confinement, begins to experience supernatural situations that grow in intensity and are exposed on social networks.

“It was a therapeutic experience. We were filming in April, when the quarantine had just started and nothing was known about anything. We had no history of how to do it. Our industry was at that time in a nebulous state and, speaking with the director, as friends, we began to say ‘imagine if this happens to us, imagine if the other happens to us‘. So we wrote it down.”

Kovacic was baptized as “the Argentine Scream Queen” (Photo: YouTube capture).

First, it was going to be a drama, but the circumstance, according to Kovacic, I was going to throw against the argument because many people were going to escape him, according to his vision. “We put magical realism in it because people were suffering,” he said.

The actress had to deal with all technical resources that a film has to have: the light, the framing, the sound, the art. “I made the film, I think with an iPhone 10 and the location was my grandparents’ house, which is super old and half abandoned. There were a lot of religious elements,” he emphasized.

Clara Kovacic’s relationship with terror

Kovacic defines herself as a “fan of terror” since I was very young. “Since I can remember, I consume horror in books, movies, comics, manga, anime,” he described. For the actress, something that marked her forever, They were the stories that his father told him before going to sleep.

“They didn’t let me see the movies I wanted, when I was 5 or 6 years old. I wanted to see Nightmare, for example, and they wouldn’t let me. So, my dad would come to my room and tell me about them. Thus, before seeing them, I met wishmaster, poltergeist or Alien”, he recalled.

Clara Kovacic, in a sequence of “El salvador”. (Photo: Instagram @claramkovacic)

Among these productions, the science fiction film directed by Ridley Scott and starring Sigourney Weaver It was decisive both for his formation and for his current life.

“I dreamed with Alien Before watching the movie. When I turned 12 they gave me the tetralogy. The impact was very strong: on the one hand, I had the information my father gave me, but on the other hand, I was facing the film. It will always resonate with me as one of the best in cinema,” he said.

The rest was made by his training, his desire and his impetus. “I always wanted to act. It was very difficult to break some of the ties of heredity in order to get into what I wanted to do, as much as I always did. mandates had to be broken”, he commented.

Clara Kovacic, on a shoot. (Photo: Instagram @claramkovacic)

Thus, Kovacic studied, prepared himself and began to work on films, many of them, which were seen on the festival circuit. “Little by little you make the jump from one film to another and you connect in a different way,” he said.

In addition to knowing several languages ​​-now he is training better in Japanese, in addition to knowing English, French and Croatian- added the ductility for physical development and music. “I always did dance and that helped me a lot. I look for body expressions and try to stay active,” she added.

With some work projects to be finalized in the short term, Kovacic is keen. With that, many times, everything is achieved. “What is your highest aspiration, your greatest dream, now that you appeared in such an important film?” This medium sought to know. “My dream is to be in Hollywood. But also, power to transcend“, answered. You know very well that you don’t there is no impediment to achieving that goal.

