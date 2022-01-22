Who is Chirey, the new Chinese car brand that will arrive in Mexico and what is its SUV offer

Chirey, better known in other markets as cherry, is a Chinese automaker that made its arrival in Mexico official soon with models that, according to the company, They are on the way.

Here we tell you who is cherry, as it is officially called in china, and what are the models that could soon arrive in Mexico.

Chery in other markets, Chirey in Mexico

chery car It was founded in 1997 as a state-owned enterprise and its headquarters is in Wuhu, China.

The automaker operates several companies jointly with others, for example, in March 2012, Chery and Jaguar Land Rover they agreed to open one based in China that sells and manufactures Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles and engines.

Chery has presence in 80 markets, some of them already in South America such as Brazil, Argentina, Chile Y Peru. However, it will arrive in Mexico under the name of Chirey.





The company has 10 factories outside of China and has Research and Development centers in China, Germany, the United States and Brazil; its global team in this area is 5,500 people.

The Chirey cars that will arrive in Mexico

According to Chirey, its initial offer in Mexico will be made up of three SUVs which, according to the company, have already sailed from China to our country.

However, these first three vehicles will be used to carry out a market research in Mexico, with which they will adapt them to the preferences of Mexican consumers and, later, increase to five models your offer.





With the adaptations made, Chirey will be able to start marketing his vehicles, which he plans to happen for mid 2022. A photo on Chirey Mexico’s Facebook profile showed that five units were delivered for road testing in the country.

Although Chirey has not said which vehicles will arrive, it can be believed from his Facebook posts that they will be: Tiggo 8, Tiggo 7, Tiggo 4 Y tiggo 2, they are all SUVs.

Of those vans, the star product is the tiggo 8, an SUV for up to eight passengers with a 1.5 Turbo engine that delivers up to 145 hp. On the other hand, the most affordable vehicle is the tiggo 2, a smaller SUV that is from the best selling models like chery.

Chirey México also opened a group on Facebook to talk and find out the opinion of Mexican consumers about their electric cars, which could be because they also plan to bring the EQ1, your battery pack.

The other Chinese brands that already have a presence in Mexico, and with which Chirey will compete, are: JAC, MG, Changan, JMC, Baic, however, the last three are sold in Motornation dealerships.