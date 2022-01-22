WhatsApp’s most anticipated feature is underway

It seems unbelievable that in January 2022 the fact of changing mobile is still something traumatic for whatsapp conversations. If you change from a Android to an iPhone or vice versa you will have all the problems in the world to be able to recover your WhatsApp chats on the new mobile. Only if you switch from Android to Android or from IOS to IOS you will not suffer a tedious process. Today we have very good news for all whatsapp users: pass all WhatsApp conversations from Android to IOS will have an official and simple method.

Changing WhatsApp from Android to IOS will not be traumatic

The latest leaks from WABetaInfo let us see that the function most anticipated for years is closer than ever. Yes, pass WhatsApp conversations from an Android mobile to an iPhone will be a normal process.

One of the latest beta versions reveal some screenshots that show the function. WhatsApp is preparing the transfer of conversations from an Android mobile to an IOS mobile officially. Until now there was no way to perform this process in a simple way.

The chat import and content will be made at the time of activate the new mobile and there will be no chance to do it later. That is, you cannot configure your iPhone, start using WhatsApp and then transfer the chats. You have to do the transfer when you set up the new mobile.

In the beginning the conversations and content It can be transmitted through the cloud, that is, cables will not be needed as before. It is a long-awaited function for all users who change their mobile every so often.

There are no approximate dates for the official landing of the function, but now that it has been seen by the beta versions, it is possible that everything will be ready in a few weeks. What do you think about this function? WhatsApp?

Via