WhatsApp: Trick to send anonymous messages to your friends

If you want to send a WhatsApp message without the need to have a number, the reality is that it can be sent and in a anonymous so this time we will tell you step by step how to do it.

If you are one of the people who likes to send posts to all his friends, as well as sending photos to the groups in which he is joined, so you should know about this function that is rarely used by its users.

It should be noted that it is not about creating the classic virtual phone, since the trick is extremely simple and can be executed from WhatsApp Tools.

However, it is important to mention that it is always good to introduce yourself so that the other person does not have problems identifying you.

STEPS TO SEND A WHATSAPP MESSAGE ANONYMOUSLY

The first thing will be to enter the WhatsApp Tools page.

Then click where it says “Anonymous Message”.

There you must choose the code of your country.

Then you must write the number to which you want to send the message.

In the box below, simply write your message and add the files, such as photos or videos, that you want to send.

Click on “send message” and voila, you will have to wait a reasonable time for the message to be sent.

In WhatsApp Tools you can also download the profile picture of any person as long as they have the image publicly.

You even have the option to know if that person is connected or not.

On the other hand, it is worth mentioning that there are some details that WhatsApp has not yet solved in the iOS operating system.

For example, there is no app for Apple’s smartwatch, you can just read the notification but don’t reply.

On the other hand, there is no App Store app on iPad OS or Apple’s operating system on iPads.

There are some payment alternatives in the store, such as “Messenger”, a third-party application that emulates WhatsApp Web so you can connect your mobile.