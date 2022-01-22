WhatsApp, how to put in ‘Unread’ a message that I already opened

the popular app WhatsApp is the platform instant messaging by excellence. With more than two billion active users around the world, it is undoubtedly the favorite of a large number of people because of how versatile it is, incorporating many tools that allow you to enrich your text messages with photos, video, audio, stickers and much more. If you enjoy all the functions that this app has for you to communicate with your family and friends, but you accidentally opened a chat that you did not want to read, we will tell you how to leave that message as “unread”.

This tip works regardless if you smartphone is a Android or a iPhone with iOSso that conversation can be re-marked as if you had never opened it, as we will explain shortly.

With a simple trick you will be able to re-mark as Unread that message that you did not want to open. (Pixabay)



There are several known ways to make this happen, which are made known primarily through the social networksbut the method that we are sharing with you today differs in that you will not need to download external programs that ask you to access your information, but from the program itself. application.

As a prerequisite, it is important that you verify that the version you have installed is the most recent, which you can check by accessing the store to see if it offers to download the last update or you already installed it.

When you have done this check, you will be able to make the change we are talking about, for which you have to follow the following steps that will leave that message again as if it had never been opened.

How to leave a message on WhatsApp as Unread if I have already opened it

After verifying that you have the most current version of WhatsApp on your cell phoneyou must start by entering the platform and locate that chat that should not have been opened to follow the procedure that follows:

Press the conversation in question and leave it pressed for a moment so that some options are displayed at the top. Press the icon with the three points to display more functions and there choose Mark as Unread.

With that simple selection, the message will be displayed again as if it had not been opened previously, so you can leave it that way if you prefer.

Do not lose sight of the fact that this change only has an effect on your own smartphone, since the operation will make you view the message as unread, but if you have already opened it, the other person will know that you have read it, unless you do not have the function of double check bluewhat is popcorn read confirmation.

