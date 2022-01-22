What to watch today on TV? Saturday, January 22, 2022 | TV

13.10 / Movistar Classics

‘ivanhoe’

USA, 1952 (102 minutes). Director: Richard Thorpe. Cast: Elizabeth Taylor, Robert Taylor, Joan Fontaine, George Sanders.

An emblem of historical Metro cinema, which adapts the memorable novel by Sir Walter Scott to create a work as colorful as it is lively. ivanhoe It is a combination of adventures and melodrama that, although somewhat weighed down by the passage of time, which has accentuated its theatricality, lives on as a model of cinema that has already disappeared.

15.45 / Paramount Network

‘The green Mile’

The Green Mile. United States, 1999 (180 minutes). Director: Frank Darabont. Cast: Tom Hanks, David Morse, Michael Clark.

The classic Hollywood prison cinema found a tall heir in Frank Darabont. When the genre was defenestrated appeared in 1994 the masterful Life imprisonment, and five years later, it’s excellent The green Mile. It is true that both shine alone, but they are two jewels of the most luminous. Darabont squeezes and magnifies an original text by Stephen King and creates a gripping film that delves into the complex of guilt and power relations, soon to become a plea against the death penalty that includes unusual touches of fantasy, while confronting the viewer with a chain of sensations and concerns: those experienced by Tom Hanks, a caretaker who will change his way of seeing life and death.

19.00 / Movistar Classics

‘Until his time came’

C’era una volta il west. Italy-USA, 1968 (145 minutes). Director: Sergio Leone. Cast: Henry Fonda, Charles Bronson, Claudia Cardinale.

Sergio Leone must be recognized for his eagerness to look at the western from unusual perspectives. It is also true that his tendency to visual ugliness has severely punished some of his works. In this case, Leone knows how to imbue the images of Until his time came to achieve a film with a hectic interior and an electric rhythm, in which a wonderful job by Henry Fonda shines as a villain.

20.35 / TCM

‘laura’

United States, 1944 (85 minutes). Director: Otto Premier. Cast: Gene Tierney, Dana Andrews, Clifton Webb, Vincent Price.

Laura has been murdered. But his presence is breathed in every frame of this masterpiece. Dana Andrews is the detective who investigates the crime and is also steeped in an obsession with the dead woman, with the painting in which she is portrayed and which may perhaps come to life, with the betrayals, jealousies and lies that those who knew her weaved around her. to her. Laura casts a spell after death. Otto Preminger is ultimately responsible for an unforgettable film, a shred of life and dreams turned into a movie. In magic.

21.30 / The 1

Biden’s first year in office

Space Weekly report opens its contents with a report dedicated to the analysis of the first year of Joe Biden’s government, an anniversary that coincides with the escalation of tension with Russia due to the Ukraine conflict. The second report of the night will portray how the Basque government has begun to deliver the so-called “memory notebooks” to relatives of victims of unsolved ETA attacks.

21.30 / The Sixth

‘laSexta noche’ welcomes Juan del Val

This Saturday, the Sixth Night space analyzes the drop in infections in the pandemic and the worrying increase in deaths; In addition, it will address possible doubts about booster doses and will try to set a date for the end of the pandemic together with a team of experts on the subject. On the other hand, the program will feature the presence of Juan del Val and will look into the past of a legend of Spanish cinema from the eighties such as Andrés Pajares.

22.00 / DMAX

New installment of ‘091: Police Alert’

New cases arrive for the agents on which the documentary series 091: Police Alert focuses its attention. This week’s appointment starts in the port of Barcelona, ​​where the Narcotics Brigade follows the trail of a possible drug shipment that travels from Latin America to Mallorca, after stopping in the Catalan capital. Later, the Chamberí neighborhood in Madrid is the place where the agents have to intervene in a brawl that has claimed some injuries.

22.10 / Antenna 3

‘La Voz Sénior’ chooses its eight finalists

An exciting night is coming up on La Voz Sénior, which tonight will choose the eight finalists of the program. Shaila Dúrcal, Omar Montes, Tomatito and Kiki Morente will be the advisers who accompany and help the captains when making decisions. Right now, each team has five talents, but by the end of this installment only two of each will remain on the show.

11:50 p.m. / Hollywood

‘Forget about me!’

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. USA, 2004 (110 minutes). Director: Michael Gondry. Cast: Jim Carrey, Kate Winslet, Kirsten Dunst, Mark Ruffalo, Elijah Wood.

Human memories can be selectively erased, as in a computer’s memory. This is the shocking starting point of another work by the inimitable screenwriter Charlie Kauffman, launched into a Freudian story, as surreal as it is devastating. In Kauffman’s hands, comedy traps dark and bitter sensations to almost inevitably lead to melodrama. The viewer is forced to look at the intimate nature of love, sometimes capricious, sometimes irreversible.

0.10 / The 2

The Nazi economic and political framework, in ‘Thematic night’

On the occasion of the International Day of the Victims of the Holocaust, the theme night offers two documentaries that analyze how Nazism organized society and the economy for war, with rearmament being Hitler’s priority. Nazis and money shows how this rearmament required large amounts of money and how it would be the Minister of Economy and President of the Reichsbank, Hjalmar Schacht, who invented the MEFO bonds. Next, The Lost Nuremberg Movie remember how in the summer of 1945, the brothers Stuart and Budd Schulberg accepted the mission to find and gather the original files of Nazi crimes, films and photographs that would serve as evidence against the 24 high officials of the regime that would be judged in the Process of Nuremberg.

You can follow EL PAÍS TELEVISION on Twitter or sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.