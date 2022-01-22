What to watch in streaming? A crazy movie with Benedict Cumberbatch and more suggestions – Tvshow – 01/22/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

and enjoy El País without limits. Get into If you are already a subscriber you can

Sign in with your username and password.

comedy Unlikely couple in a funny and romantic

In Uruguay, in theaters, it premiered as Not even in your dreams and, honestly, it wasn’t bad at all. Directed by Jonathan Levine (50/50), is a romantic comedy (romcom, according to the anglicism) in which the vice president of the United States (Charlize Theron) falls in love with an old classmate from high school, played with all the sympathetic clumsiness that he usually brings seth roden. There are the usual entanglements that are never so complicated as to stop the inevitable happy ending. Rogen and Theron have a good time and the film has effective gags.

SourceUnited States, 2019 directorJonathan Levine WhereNetflix

drama Crazy journey of the creator of a series of the moment

If you are someone who is between excited and intrigued with Landscapersthe series with Olivia Colman and Davis Thewlis, know that The electrifying life of Louis Wain, his first feature film, shares with the series a visual imagination and a taste for somewhat bizarre characters. Here, benedict cumberbatch (a far cry from Dr. Strange) plays the Wain of the title, a (real) painter who became famous in the late 19th century with cat portraits. All very crazy and in tune with the story. Sharpe is one of the interesting names in cinema today.

The electrifying life of Louis Wain SourceUK, 2021 directorWill Sharpe WhereNSNow

drama One about real events and with prestigious names

This is the kind of movie that, under normal circumstances, would have gone straight to the cinema. It has a director with some renown: Tom McCarthy who won an Oscar for the screenplay for On the front page, the one about journalists investigating the sexual abuse of priests in Boston. and it’s Matt Damon like a father who goes from Oklahoma to France to help his daughter, in prison for a murder he says he didn’t commit. Stillwater is a drama that has been greeted with praise and is based on a controversial real-life case.