What is the name of George Clooney’s rescued dog?

Everyone deserves a second chance and dogs are no exception. The Hollywood actor George Clooney is a great example to follow because he gave a great life lesson when he adopted Einstein, a black Cocker Spaniel dog He was very old and sick. Sadly, the older the dogs, the less chance there is of adoption, but the celebrity gave him a second chance and went from having an unhappy life to live in an Italian villa and die being lovedor.

You may also like: VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston decorates her Christmas tree with a photo of her deceased dog Dolly

Eisnten, the elderly puppy that George Clooney adopted

According to different media in the United States, this puppy was found and taken to an animal shelter in California. To give him a second chance, a kind-hearted person gave him a temporary home through a group called Camp Cocker Rescue.

He was sick and due to his advanced age he did not have the same energy or health status as a young dog, so his adoptive mother kept him at home giving him the necessary care to establish his health. With the intention of promoting the adoption of Einstein, they made a sweet video exposing his life and that is when George Clooney was fascinated with him, he knew that it was an old dog, but that did not interest him.

When the actor met this canine, the very naughty one did not pay attention to him and was more busy looking at what to eat from his adoptive mother’s cupboard. Without a doubt, this act of love left a mark so that more people would be encouraged to give an older canine a second chance. This is how this tremendous man in 2010 changed his life radically and went to live in an Italian villa.

The Clooney told the story and the reason for his adoption to the writer Laura T.Coffey in his book My Old Dog: Rescued Pets With Remarkable Second Acts or translated into Spanish “My old dog: rescued pets with remarkable second acts”, which tells stories of overcoming and how they change the lives of these animals.

You may also like: We’re twins? Chris Evans uploads photo and asks if he looks like his rescued dog

George Clooney’s rescued puppy dies

According to the Toronto SUN portal, in 2017 he announced that Einsten, a canine over 10 years old, died, sadly saying goodbye to that friend who won his heart.

“My dog ​​died. My dog ​​Einstein. I had to put him to sleep. He had a bad time. It was an old Cocker Spaniel. I’ve had it for a long time and it was a rescue and we had to take it home,” Clooney said.

It was certainly a sad goodbye, but this canine had very good years with his pet and they had a great time.