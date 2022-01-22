What is Luxury life, the housing trend that is growing in Cartagena | Luxury | Trends

Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Porsche, and Rolex, recognized world-class brands that in one way or another highlight good living and the best lifestyle, and how many Colombians would not want to drive sports cars at full speed, wear clothing from the top designers and wear a luxury watch on your wrist.

Although it may not seem like it, ‘luxury life’ became a life trend that is generating more and more interest and that by November of last year generated sales of more than 283 million euros.

In Colombia, the city of Cartagena, It has been consolidating itself as the epicenter of that lifestyle, where you can find the best brands, restaurants, and unforgettable experiences such as dining on yachts or practicing water sports on paradisiacal beaches.

A place where actors of the stature of Charlize Seth Rogen, Vin Diesel, Mark Wahlberg and Hugh Jackman, among others, come to enjoy its different places.

In this way, living in luxury has also become something that most generations of Colombians want, and urban developments have not been left behind with proposals of this type for Cartagena.This is how Serena del Mar is developed in the exclusive sector of the northern zone, a city within the city, with exclusive spaces and projects for family and friends.

Projects loaded with unforgettable experiences are being built there, such as those being developed at Meraki Club & Residences, an innovative housing project that was designed as a residential club where its inhabitants can relax in its more than 20 luxury amenities with views of the golf course that will be operated by the Country Club and that was designed by none other than the renowned architect Robert Trent Jones II.

This construction has been very well received both in Colombia and abroad, as announced by Jonathan Lustgarten, general manager of ATTIA who are the developers of this project together with the construction company Convel, they decided to launch their second stage.

“The second stage Meraki Reserve will have apartments from 65 m2 with resort-type services, restaurant & bar with room service, dance terrace and food & beverage service in common areas to feel on vacation 365 days a year”Lustgarten assured.

Its architecture and design are the main distinctive, giving coherence to a unique project and with spaces for the whole family such as a BBQ kiosk, mini golf, movie theater, coworking spaces, among other amenities that have been inspired by nature and living at its best. style ‘luxury life’.

Meraki, will be a club of more than 10,000 m2 and a benchmark for lovers of good living, who will find an opportunity to spend time with family, partner or friends; go on vacation, do business or a unique investment space that has a higher value every year due to its great appeal.

It should be noted that Serena del Mar is an area that was designed by construction experts under a new city concept, characterized by offering all the services required to live with the best quality in a planned and sustainable manner. For this reason, spaces such as the Serena del Mar Hospital Center and the Uniandes Caribbean Building are already established there.

“A great city”, says the general manager of ATTIA, “which was planned to create a space for the future, integrated with nature and with opportunities for everyone.

Where any resident will find himself with almost two kilometers of concession beach, 16 kilometers of navigable canals, 30 kilometers of pedestrian paths and 35 kilometers of bike paths.”

Likewise, Lustgarten explained that those who decide to invest in the second stage of Meraki will have access to 30%/70% financing plans, where they can give 30% down payment over 36 months and 70% financed or with their own resources.

According to estimates made by the consulting firm Bain & Company, the personal luxury goods market could reach up to 380,000 million euros in 2025 with sustained growth of between 6 and 8% per year.

